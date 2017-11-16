Sprint caps historic season with CSFL title game win

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

November 16th, 2017 | Army and Community Sports, Sports
 The Army West Point Sprint Football team celebrates after it captured the inaugural Collegiate Sprint Football League Championship game with a 10-0 victory over Penn Nov. 10 at Shea Stadium. The Black Knights earned their 35th league title in program history and the 18th perfect season. Army notched eight wins in a season for just the second time in program history, matching the mark set by the 1983 squad.                                        Photo by Army Athletic Communications

A field goal and blocked punt return for a touchdown was all the difference in the inaugural Collegiate Sprint Football League Championship game as Army West Point captured a 10-0 victory over Penn Nov. 10 at Shea Stadium.

The Black Knights captured their 35th league title in program history and the 18th perfect season.

Army notched eight wins in a season for just the second time in program history, matching the mark set by the 1983 squad.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights completed their 18th perfect season in program history.

• Army earned its eighth victory of the season, tying the program-record set by the 1983 squad.

• The Black Knights posted their fourth shutout victory of the season.

• Senior Jake Marchillo scored his third-career touchdown and first since 2015.

• Senior co-captain Curtis Jerzerick posted a game-high nine tackles, including two tackles for loss.

• James Scroggins tallied five tackles on the night, including 1.5 sacks for a loss of nine yards.

• Scroggins also blocked a punt in the game that resulted in the contest’s only touchdown.

• Peter Davis booted his seventh field goal of the season.

How it happened

• After a pair of quick three-and-outs by each side, Army struck first with a 25-yard field goal by Davis 4:46 into the game.

• The Quakers orchestrated a 15-play, 60 yard drive on the next possession, but came up empty after electing to go for it on 4th-and-6 from the Army 19.

• Penn’s next drive also went for 15 plays and guided them down to the 18-yard line of the Black Knights, but a 35-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

• Army’s special teams unit came up big in the middle of the second quarter as Scroggins broke through the line and blocked a punt attempt, allowing Marchillo to scoop the ball up and take it into the end zone.

• The visiting Quakers had another chance to get on the board with 3:49 left with a field goal, however the kick missed to the left for the second time in the evening.