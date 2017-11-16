Sprint caps historic season with CSFL title game win

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Sprint Football team celebrates after it captured the inaugural Collegiate Sprint Football League Championship game with a 10-0 victory over Penn Nov. 10 at Shea Stadium. The Black Knights earned their 35th league title in program history and the 18th perfect season. Army notched eight wins in a season for just the second time in program history, matching the mark set by the 1983 squad. Photo by Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Sprint Football team celebrates after it captured the inaugural Collegiate Sprint Football League Championship game with a 10-0 victory over Penn Nov. 10 at Shea Stadium. The Black Knights earned their 35th league title in program history and the 18th perfect season. Army notched eight wins in a season for just the second time in program history, matching the mark set by the 1983 squad. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

A field goal and blocked punt return for a touchdown was all the difference in the inaugural Collegiate Sprint Football League Championship game as Army West Point captured a 10-0 victory over Penn Nov. 10 at Shea Stadium.

The Black Knights captured their 35th league title in program history and the 18th perfect season.

Army notched eight wins in a season for just the second time in program history, matching the mark set by the 1983 squad.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights completed their 18th perfect season in program history.

• Army earned its eighth victory of the season, tying the program-record set by the 1983 squad.

• The Black Knights posted their fourth shutout victory of the season.

• Senior Jake Marchillo scored his third-career touchdown and first since 2015.

• Senior co-captain Curtis Jerzerick posted a game-high nine tackles, including two tackles for loss.

• James Scroggins tallied five tackles on the night, including 1.5 sacks for a loss of nine yards.

• Scroggins also blocked a punt in the game that resulted in the contest’s only touchdown.

• Peter Davis booted his seventh field goal of the season.

How it happened

• After a pair of quick three-and-outs by each side, Army struck first with a 25-yard field goal by Davis 4:46 into the game.

• The Quakers orchestrated a 15-play, 60 yard drive on the next possession, but came up empty after electing to go for it on 4th-and-6 from the Army 19.

• Penn’s next drive also went for 15 plays and guided them down to the 18-yard line of the Black Knights, but a 35-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

• Army’s special teams unit came up big in the middle of the second quarter as Scroggins broke through the line and blocked a punt attempt, allowing Marchillo to scoop the ball up and take it into the end zone.

• The visiting Quakers had another chance to get on the board with 3:49 left with a field goal, however the kick missed to the left for the second time in the evening.