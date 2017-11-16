Sprint caps historic season with CSFL title game win
A field goal and blocked punt return for a touchdown was all the difference in the inaugural Collegiate Sprint Football League Championship game as Army West Point captured a 10-0 victory over Penn Nov. 10 at Shea Stadium.
The Black Knights captured their 35th league title in program history and the 18th perfect season.
Army notched eight wins in a season for just the second time in program history, matching the mark set by the 1983 squad.
Army highlights and game notes
• The Black Knights completed their 18th perfect season in program history.
• Army earned its eighth victory of the season, tying the program-record set by the 1983 squad.
• The Black Knights posted their fourth shutout victory of the season.
• Senior Jake Marchillo scored his third-career touchdown and first since 2015.
• Senior co-captain Curtis Jerzerick posted a game-high nine tackles, including two tackles for loss.
• James Scroggins tallied five tackles on the night, including 1.5 sacks for a loss of nine yards.
• Scroggins also blocked a punt in the game that resulted in the contest’s only touchdown.
• Peter Davis booted his seventh field goal of the season.
How it happened
• After a pair of quick three-and-outs by each side, Army struck first with a 25-yard field goal by Davis 4:46 into the game.
• The Quakers orchestrated a 15-play, 60 yard drive on the next possession, but came up empty after electing to go for it on 4th-and-6 from the Army 19.
• Penn’s next drive also went for 15 plays and guided them down to the 18-yard line of the Black Knights, but a 35-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
• Army’s special teams unit came up big in the middle of the second quarter as Scroggins broke through the line and blocked a punt attempt, allowing Marchillo to scoop the ball up and take it into the end zone.
• The visiting Quakers had another chance to get on the board with 3:49 left with a field goal, however the kick missed to the left for the second time in the evening.