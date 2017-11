westpoint_usma: “Through my career path, I have done the enlisted route training Soldiers as a Drill Sergeant. I wanted to have an impact on the officer side so I found the place to do it—at West Point.” Sgt. 1st Class Michael Mullins was awarded a silver star in 2009 when he performed a dramatic rescue and distracted enemy fire by running 150 yards through the kill zone. He then mounted an exposed turret, removed the wounded gunner, and returned fire on the enemy successfully repelling the attack. Today, he is the H-4 TAC NCOIC charged to educate, train and inspire the future leaders of the Army. #VeteransDay #MeetYourArmy