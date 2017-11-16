Volleyball sweeps Lehigh on Senior Night

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Senior outside hitter Jaden Pickell sneaks the ball over two Lehigh blockers to get a point as Army West Point swept the Mountain Hawks in three sets Nov. 10 at Gillis Field House. Photos by Army Athletic Communications Senior outside hitter Jaden Pickell sneaks the ball over two Lehigh blockers to get a point as Army West Point swept the Mountain Hawks in three sets Nov. 10 at Gillis Field House. Photos by Army Athletic Communications Senior middle blocker Vanessa Wesley (#20) and sophomore setter Haven Bethune (#14) set to block a Lehigh shot during Army West Point’s three-set sweep of the Mountain Hawks Nov. 10 at Gillis Field House. Senior middle blocker Vanessa Wesley (#20) and sophomore setter Haven Bethune (#14) set to block a Lehigh shot during Army West Point’s three-set sweep of the Mountain Hawks Nov. 10 at Gillis Field House.

After celebrating its eight first classmen on senior night, the Army West Point Volleyball team swept Lehigh, 3-0, Nov. 10 at Gillis Field House.

“I am really proud of our team,” head coach Alma Kovaci Lee said. “Our seniors played so well and the rest of the team played for them. It was great to see everyone playing as a unit for one another tonight.”

With the win, the Black Knights are now 18-10 overall and 11-4 in the Patriot League in 2017.

Army highlights and match notes

• Carolyn Bockrath led the squad with 13 kills and a .476 hitting percentage.

• Amber Clay had 11 kills and seven digs, while Vanessa Wesley (6), Allie Strong (5) and Jaden Pickell (3) also aided in Army’s offensive production.

• Haven Bethune tallied 22 assists in the match and Nikki Lum produced 14.

• Ellie Petersen and Strong each notched 10 digs, while Ana Oglivie had seven.

• The Cadets held the Mountain Hawks to a .043 hitting percentage in the match while hitting .333 themselves.

How it happened

Set one (25-15 Army)

• The Black Knights jumped ahead 6-0 to start the set forcing Lehigh to utilize one of its timeouts four points in.

• Army then continued on to lead 20-12 before the Mountain Hawks took their next timeout.

• The Cadets rallied 5-3 to close-out the set 25-15.

• Clay led the Black Knights with five kills and Lum had seven assists.

Set two (25-15 Army)

• Army jumped out yet again with a 14-9 lead. The Black Knights continued to cruise while leading 20-13 to force a Lehigh timeout.

• Collectively, the Black Knights hit .400 in the set compared to Lehigh’s 0.83.

• Bockrath totaled six kills in the set and went on a 4-0 run with straight points for the Black Knights.

• Bethune earned two kills in the set as well as garnering eight assists.

Set three (25-17 Army)

• The Black Knights and Mountain Hawks battled with four tie scores and three lead changes in the final set.

• Bockrath added another six kills in the final set. Clay tallied another three kills, while Wesley notched three of her own including the match-clinching point.

• Bethune recorded 11 assists in the final set, while Petersen had four digs.