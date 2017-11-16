West Point recognizes WWII veteran at Army Football game

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Three generations of Hughes' Family Army service with retired Col. Orville R. Hughes (center) as he prepared to attend the Army-Duke Football game on Veterans Day Nov. 11 with his son Steve Hughes (left), USMA Class of 1974, and his grandson Maj. David Hughes, Class of 2001 and Department of Systems Engineering assistant professor. Orville Hughes is a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam and a former POW who was recognized during the game.

Retired Col. Orville Roy Hughes, 96, a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam was recognized at the Army-Duke Football game on Veterans Day Nov. 11. Hughes served for 27 years in the Army before retiring in 1969, earning a Purple Heart in WWII and a Silver Star in Korea and serving as an attaché in the embassies of Austria and Vienna.

Hughes, who said he loves Army Football, enjoyed braving the November chill with his family to watch the game with his son, Stephen Hughes, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1974, and his grandson, Maj. David Hughes, USMA Class of 2001 and assistant professor in the Department of Systems Engineering.

“I often thought I influenced my son and grandson to become career officers but I didn’t take it upon myself to encourage them,” Hughes said. “I thought it was their decision. My sister married a West Point graduate.”

Hughes first saw action in Europe around the time the war was winding down, yet became a prisoner of war––briefly––when he was wounded in battle and transferred to a German army hospital to recuperate from wounds just two weeks before the liberating units arrived.

Hughes said he didn’t have experience with the military matters nor family members that were involved in the military after 1919 to WWII, yet he was always interested in the military.

“I was a student at the University of Illinois,” Hughes explained. “When I was a sophomore I registered for the draft. Then I had a choice to go to physical education classes at the university or join the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC). At the time, you could join the ROTC and still continue classes. So, I joined the ROTC. I loved the military and I had enough military exposure from the ROTC experience that (eventually) allowed me to receive a regular Army commission.”

Although Hughes didn’t have military experience, by joining the ROTC he became familiar with the customs of the military such as marching and ended up in Europe after training in armored tank operations and completing basic training.

Hughes was a member of Troop C, 116th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron, Mechanized, when he deployed to Germany.

“There were many who joined the cavalry, but I elected to train in armored car operations,” Hughes said. “When I arrived in Germany, the war was winding down. My unit was on reconnaissance. This is where you attack the enemy until the infantry comes in. We were there to capture a village and I was in an armored car.”

Hughes’ unit had taken heavy fire the night before attempting to enter the village so they decided to attack in the morning.

“In the morning, we were closing in on the village and getting heavy resistance,” Hughes remembered. “We moved across an open field in a line of armored cars and was approaching a machine gun nest, which we fired on. My armored car was hit by a hand-held antitank weapon known as a shape-charge weapon called Panzerfaust, translated as Panzer fist that blows a hole in tanker plates. I was wounded in my legs and torso and brought to a German army hospital.”

During the Korean conflict, Hughes was on the front lines at Heartbreak Ridge where there was always a threat of resistance. On one harrowing night, Hughes’ camp was hit by artillery fire, which ignited a bunker that held ammunition and vehicles under repair. While under fire, Hughes’ company managed to move the vehicles and Hughes proceeded to go from bunker to bunker to reassure his men. He earned the Silver Star for his actions.

Hughes said he didn’t see any action in Vietnam as he was assigned “to a highly classified mission.” Hughes evaluated technology that could be available down the line on an experimental basis. Once he completed the mission, he decided to retire from Army service.

After retirement, Hughes continued to serve his country becoming active in the VFW, the Disabled American Veterans charity, Military Order of the Purple Heart, American ex-POWs and the American Legion.

Hughes also spearheaded a bill to allow middle and high school teachers to invite veterans to speak to students in his home state of Maryland to learn about history from those who actually lived it. The state of Maryland honored Hughes by naming him the Joint Veterans Committee of Maryland Veteran of the Year in 2005.