World Renowned War Theorist headlines Ethics of War Conference

By Maj. Micah Chapman Department of English and Philosophy

Pre-eminent philosopher and authority on Just War Theory, Michael Walzer (far right), was the featured guest at the fourth annual Ethics of War and Peace Conference, Oct. 26-28, hosted by the Department of English and Philosophy in collaboration with Villanova University. Cadets look on as Dr. Graham Parsons (second from right) and Walzer discuss Gender and the Rights of Combatants. Courtesy Photo

Pre-eminent philosopher and authority on Just War Theory, Michael Walzer, was the featured guest at the fourth annual Ethics of War and Peace Conference, Oct. 26-28, hosted by the Department of English and Philosophy in collaboration with Villanova University.

Walzer’s attendance underscored the conference theme: “Revisiting Walzer’s Just and Unjust Wars, 40 years On.” His book, “Just and Unjust Wars,” has been the primary text for cadets enrolled in PY201: Philosophy and Ethical Reasoning since 1978.

His second time attending the conference, Walzer addressed attendees to close out the event.

“I am proud to be a citizen of a country that has a military willing to have these important conversations,” he said. “The construction of social good begins at home. It is a reflection of ‘our’ views and ‘our’ culture.”

Col. David Harper, professor and head of the Department of English and Philosophy, noted that this conference has set a precedent by integrating undergraduate and renowned professionals to illuminate “the latest and most sophisticated thinking in the field.”

Speaking on the significance of Walzer’s book for West Point and the Army, Harper said it raises “urgent and complex matters” that military ethicists, officers and cadets should rigorously discuss.

Cadets led or participated in 14 discussions and panels over two days. Two notable presentations included Class of 2020 Cadet Sarah Morrow’s “Virtue Ethics and Just War Theory: Armed Humanitarian Intervention,” and Class of 2019 Cadet Brett Yelverton’s “Cyber Warfare: The Next Resolution in Armed Conflict.”

Retired Lt. Gen. James Dubik also spoke at the conference, focusing on his career as an Infantry officer and his navigation of ethical decision making as a student and practitioner of Walzer’s “Just and Unjust Wars.” Dubik is a former instructor in the Department of English and Philosophy and a member of the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame.

During an evening lecture in Cullum Hall, Henry Shue discussed morally justified law of war, focusing on the law in light of morality. Shue argued that even though we can argue exceptions to them, simple rules, such as “never target civilians,” are best because they are easy to understand, less difficult to follow and allow fewer moral errors by Soldiers.

One of the highlights was the chance for students and cadets to interact with renowned authorities in the field of ethics and war theory. Judith Lichtenberg, Shue, Jeremy Waldron and Walzer all engaged with conference attendees about a variety of current topics.