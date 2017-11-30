11-year-old Eli Osuna invited to U.S. Junior National Gymnastics team

West Point community member, 11-year-old Eli Osuna was invited to the Olympic Training Center at Colorado Springs, Colo., to compete for the U.S. Junior National Gymnastics team. Osuna placed seventh in the country and made the Junior National Team for the second consecutive year. Osuna will return to the OTC to attend training camps this summer. He trains at World Cup Gymnastics in Chappaqua, N.Y., with Coach Robert Kayser and with the West Point Gymnastics Club with Coach Carl Schrade. Eli’s parents are Lt. Col. Jim Osuna, U.S. Military Academy’s inspector general, and Laura.