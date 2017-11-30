Brig. Gen. Bonner speaks CBRNE professional development with cadets, faculty

Story and photos by Lt. Col. Chi Nguyen Department of Chemistry and Life Science

Brig. Gen. James E. Bonner, commanding general, 20th CBRNE Command, leads a professional development session with 52 officers in USMA EOD, Chemical Corps and Field Artillery Nov. 8. Bonner shared his professional insights, discussed professional opportunities within the 20th CBRNE Command, and addressed 20th CBRNE Command's capabilities with the faculty. Brig. Gen. James E. Bonner, commanding general, 20th CBRNE Command, leads a professional development session with 52 officers in USMA EOD, Chemical Corps and Field Artillery Nov. 8. Bonner shared his professional insights, discussed professional opportunities within the 20th CBRNE Command, and addressed 20th CBRNE Command's capabilities with the faculty.

The United States Military Academy hosted Brig. Gen. James E. Bonner, commanding general, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Command, Nov. 8. Bonner’s visit included engagements with cadets and faculty, and office calls with USMA and Nuclear Science and Engineering Research Center leadership.

The highlight of Bonner’s visit was the time spent with cadets and discussing professional opportunities as future Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical Corps officers. Bonner was energized by the cadets and excited for them as they embark on their professional journey as officers.

He emphasized to the cadets the need for them to learn about the different career fields and to make an educated decision that is right for them.

During lunch, Bonner and the 20th CBRNE command team engaged with First Class cadets who indicated interest in serving as Chemical Corps and EOD officers, while during the evening lecture period, he spoke with the cohort of Second Class cadets.

Bonner discussed his diverse professional experiences in Army, joint and interagency assignments; and communicated to the cadets the breadth and depth of professional opportunities available to Chemical Corps and EOD officers.

Bonner’s message was very well received by the cadets.

At the conclusion of the evening lecture, Class of 2019 Cadet Kathryn Silecchia commented that “it was really great that Brig. Gen. Bonner shared his experience” and that his presentation “was really informative.”

“Bonner did a great job in opening cadets’ eyes to opportunities they would not have otherwise considered,” Silecchia added.

Class of 2019 Cadet Caleb Rinderer stated that he “had never been exposed to anything about the Chemical Corps. Brig. Gen. Bonner definitely opened my eyes to the possibility.”

Class of 2019 Cadet Jafr Kazmi provided that he “had never been exposed to the opportunities available as an EOD officer from lieutenants on up” and may now consider EOD as a career field.

In addition to meeting with cadets, Bonner also met with leadership in the Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering, the Department of Chemistry and Life Science, and NSERC to discuss collaborative opportunities for cadets and faculty, as well as officer assignment opportunities with the 20th CBRNE Command.

In Bonner’s meeting with 52 officers in Chemical Corps, EOD and Field Artillery serving at USMA, he shared professional insights from his almost 30 years of service, communicated professional opportunities available within the 20th CBRNE Command, and addressed 20th CBRNE Command’s capabilities.

Maj. Emily Spencer, executive officer to the Dean, and an EOD officer, attended both the professional development meeting with officers and the evening lecture with cadets.

“The presentation (with cadets) was very motivating,” Spencer said. “It is great that Brig. Gen. Bonner is taking the time to mentor and advise on the organization (20th CBRNE Command), not only for cadets, but also faculty.”

According to Pam Silcox, commander’s initiative group, 20th CBRNE Command, Bonner’s visit to West Point “was a great opportunity for an operational commander to engage the junior class of future leaders on branch opportunities in CBRNE and EOD, and to provide mentorship and insights on career progression. The visit also afforded Brig. Gen. Bonner the opportunity to engage with department heads to continue 20th CBRNE partnership with West Point.”