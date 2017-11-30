Cadets speak to astronauts aboard ISS

Joseph M. Acadea, Commander and retired Army Col. Mark T. Vande Hei and retired Marine Col. Randy Bresnik, are three of the NASA astronauts aboard Expedition 53 in the International Space Station. The astronauts spoke to cadets who were able to ask questions during a downlink video from aboard ISS, hosted by the Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering, Monday at Bartlett Hall. The three astronauts answered a variety of questions including how months on the ISS affects their bodies and what is the most interesting experiment they have done. Astronauts for Expedition 53 are attempting to discover what the sun's impact is on earth, are improving a new diabetic implant device, and what researching microgravity does to the leg muscles. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV