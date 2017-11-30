Friendship through sport: The Army West Point Marathon team competes in Athens

By Class of 2020 Cadet Ryan French

The Army West Point Marathon team’s top male and female finishers were Class of 2018 Cadets Aaqib Syed and Stephanie McDermott at the Athens Marathon Nov. 12 in Athens, Greece. Courtesy Photo The Army West Point Marathon team’s top male and female finishers were Class of 2018 Cadets Aaqib Syed and Stephanie McDermott at the Athens Marathon Nov. 12 in Athens, Greece. Courtesy Photo

Tradition holds that after the Battle of Marathon, a battle in which a significantly outnumbered Greek army defeated the invading forces of the Persian Empire, the Athenians dispatched a messenger named Pheidippides to Athens to report the victory to the assembly. Pheidippides ran from Marathon to Athens, a distance of approximately 26.2 miles, reported his message to the assembly, announced the Athenian victory, and then expired from exhaustion.

Our modern-day marathons commemorate this traditional, mythic run. In reflecting on the origin, these races are more than just an event that showcases stamina, endurance and determination; they are also our link to the past.

As a way to rekindle this link to our shared past, as well as to foster a new relationship and increase the understanding between the United States and Greece, the Hellenic Army Academy invited the Army West Point Marathon team to compete in the Athens Marathon.

The course follows the approximate route Pheidippides took over 1,500 years ago. Over Veterans Day weekend, the team packed their bags and flew to Athens, where they were immediately greeted by their hosts from the Hellenic Army Academy. While at the academy, the team lived and toured with HAA cadets.

The Marathon team was escorted by their Greek army hosts to multiple locations in both Athens and Marathon, from the Acropolis to the battle site of the Battle of Marathon, where tour guides provided detailed accounts of Greek history.

On Nov. 12, both academies’ teams made their way to the starting line in Marathon. The race was a tough one, with a majority of the first 20 miles being uphill and unseasonably hot conditions further challenging the runners.

Despite the steep climb, the marathoners succeeded in completing the difficult 42.195km as they crossed the finish line in the historic Panathenaic Stadium, the site of the first Olympic Games.

The team’s top male and female finishers were Class of 2018 Cadets Aaqib Syed and Stephanie McDermott. Each finisher from the Army West Point Marathon team was presented an olive branch wreath by Maj. Gen. Charlampos Lalouis, the superintendent of the HAA.

Much more than just a marathon, this was a bonding opportunity between both current and future military leaders of Greece and the United States and a learning experience into democracy and how the Battle of Marathon continues to shape the world.

Class of 2020 Cadet Murray Johnston said, “It was an incredible opportunity to run a one of a kind race and meet our brothers and sisters at the Hellenic Army Academy that we will all remember.”

“The expert planning by Maj. Kelly Calway, the dutiful resourcing by Cadet Aaron Davis, and the gracious hosting by the Hellenic Army Academy, ensured that the West Point Marathon team was able to gain a deep appreciation of the emotionally powerful aspects of this historic event.” Lt. Col. Joshua Keena said. “This was much more than a footrace. The Athens Marathon showcases inspirational elements of democracy, military service and athleticism.”