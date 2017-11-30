Kay garners Diver of the Week honors

Sophomore Hudson Kay of the Army West Point Men’s Swimming and Diving team was tabbed the Patriot League Diver of the Week Nov. 21. “We are very proud of Hudson’s performance this weekend,” head diving coach PJ Hughes said. “Hudson has been working hard to bump up his degree of difficulty on both boards this year and his scores are starting to reflect those changes.” At the three-day Terrier Invitational, Kay shined for the Black Knights posting season-highs and championing the one-meter and three-meter dives. His two wins helped Army capture its second consecutive win at the meet. He started off his weekend (Nov. 17-19) by finishing first off the one-meter with a score of 297.85. The Goshen, Ind., native then went on to claim the top spot in the three-meter dive with his total of 309.90. Kay and the Black Knights will have some time off in preparation of the highly-anticipated Star Meet with Navy at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 in Annapolis, Md.