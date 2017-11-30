Public Notice

Solicitation of Interest in Establishing a Restoration Advisory Board at West Point Military Reservation. The U.S. Department of the Army recognizes the importance of stakeholder participation in the Installation Restoration and Military Munitions Response Programs.

Therefore, West Point Military Reservation is soliciting interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) to promote public participation, involve the community in on-going environmental restoration activities at West Point Military Reservation and allow valuable input in the decision-making process.

The RAB is intended to include community members who reflect the diverse interests of the local community. If formed, the RAB would be asked to review and comment on plans and activities relating to the ongoing environmental studies and restoration activities at West Point Military Reservation.

Members would have the opportunity to provide input on activities that could accelerate or modify the restoration. Members would also be expected to serve as a voluntary liaison between the RAB and community members, and be available to meet with community members and/or other interested parties.

The RAB meetings would be open to the public.

Interested persons must be local residents of the West Point Military Reservation Community or live in Orange or Putnam Counties.

Members would be expected to serve a two year term and attend RAB meetings regularly, typical two to four meetings per year.

For more information on the environmental restoration programs at West Point Military Reservation, or if you are interested in the establishment of a RAB and participating, contact Jeff Sanborn, U.S. Army Garrison West Point at Jeff.Sanborn@usma.edu or 845-938-5041.

Notification of interest must be received no later than 60 days from the date of publication of this notice.