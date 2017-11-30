Renowned author, Harvard Law professor, participates in race relations talk

By Capt. Derek Brown Department of English and Philosophy

Havard Professor and distinguished author Randall Kennedy (left) and Maj. Trivius Caldwell (right), Department of English and Philosophy instructor, have a discussion entitled, “Racial Reconciliation and Beyond,” about race relations in America. Courtesy Photo Havard Professor and distinguished author Randall Kennedy (left) and Maj. Trivius Caldwell (right), Department of English and Philosophy instructor, have a discussion entitled, “Racial Reconciliation and Beyond,” about race relations in America. Courtesy Photo

The Department of English and Philosophy and the Department of Law co-hosted Professor Randall Kennedy for a discussion entitled, “Racial Reconciliation and Beyond,” Nov. 16 in the Haig Room.

A Rhodes Scholar and distinguished author, Kennedy is a professor at Harvard Law School and served as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

In the Haig Room at Jefferson Hall, Kennedy and DEP instructor Maj. Trivius Caldwell participated in a 90-minute dialogue in front of more than 60 cadets, faculty and staff—including the Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb.

The two scholars discussed a wide-range of topics related to past and present concerns about race relations in America.

In conversation with Caldwell, Kennedy described race as “the great fault-line in America” that informs “research and electoral politics” as well as “relationships, dating and music.”

Kennedy acknowledged that race relations have improved dramatically since his days attending segregated movie theaters in South Carolina, but noted that “the burden of our past is still with us as new things arise.”

In the past 10 years, Kennedy has been particularly struck by “how much deeper and how many more layers of racism there are in the United States.”

To combat racism, Kennedy advocates “respectability politics,” or the art of persuasion in the battle for public opinion. Kennedy discussed the need for current activists “to handle (themselves) in a way that will bring people to (their) side,” and shared the story of James Farmer’s Freedom Riders of 1961, who wore suits, sport-coats and dresses while riding busses (and upon arrest) in the South to draw more people to their cause and portray a “responsible” image in pictures and on television.

As the conversation continued, both scholars discussed the internal burden of living as a minority in a majority environment, and Kennedy noted that he “can’t think of a prominent black person who has not been called a sell-out in some way.”

Next, Kennedy referenced his book “Nigger: The Strange Care of a Troublesome Word,” as he and Caldwell discussed the complexities of speaking, or omitting the word “nigger.”

Kennedy powerfully suggested that “the fact this word is still with us substantiates that the race question is still with us.” Furthermore, Kennedy encouraged “prudence” when deciding to use the word due to “the chance of misunderstanding.”

Both scholars discussed policing, implicit bias and racial fear.

Kennedy categorized the police force as the “domestic equivalent of the military,” responsible to uphold “clear and strict expectations of behavior.”

Caldwell noted how the recurring narrative of police brutality contributes to racial fear and distrust.

To close the discussion, both speakers confronted the question of memorialization.

In response to varying opinions about this issue, Kennedy stated, “I cannot live with complacency,” but also noting that he prefers “addition rather than subtraction.” He continued, “Let the old stay, but I want to know about the history that has been suppressed.”

Following the discussion, the panelists responded to cadet questions.