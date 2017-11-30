The Golden Envelope: USMA Class of 2018: Envelopes opened, celebration ensues

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Excitement abounded as 983 First Class cadets learned which branch they received on Branch Night Nov. 15 at Eisenhower Hall. With anxiety and anticipation running high, some cadets were a bit afraid to open the envelopes, but to avoid adding to the stress, the event was abbreviated with only one speaker, retired Lt. Gen. Larry Jordan, USMA Class of 1968 and chairman of the West Point Association of Graduates.

It was a case of high anxiety that followed the Class of 2018 into the orchestra section of Eisenhower Hall theatre Nov. 15 for Branch Night. That’s when 983 firsties filed into their seats, by company, to learn if they received their first––or fifth—choice of the 17 Army branches.

Cadets have learned about the various Army branches for the past three and half years through the Branch Education and Mentor Program, which begins during Branch Week and continues with mentors, military science instruction and panel discussions.

By the time cadets become juniors, they understand what the duties and responsibilities of the various branches entail and, as juniors, they must indicate five branch preferences in order depending on their qualification and specialties eligibility. By the time cadets reach Branch Night, branches have already been assigned according to performance, preference and the Army’s branch goals and needs.

Class of 2018 Cadet President Marcos Arroyo spoke to his fellow firsties about this significant milestone of Branch Night, just six months before graduation and commissioning.

“Welcome to this long awaited night 41 months in the making,” Arroyo said. “Tonight, we celebrate a milestone, one of many we have had during our time as cadets. We are about to don our branch insignias that will strike the first brass to the next steps ahead. The journey will lead us to the next six months to graduation and commissioning and careers as service officers of the United States Army.”

Arroyo said that although they will all be going their separate ways, the bonds formed as cadets will carry them through.

“This evening is a celebration,” Arroyo said. “I look forward to serving with all of you wherever that will take us. Helicopter pilot or Army officers, we will continue bonding together in service to our country.”

Before the ceremony began, Class of 2018 Cadet Briyah Brown said she is a management major and had her heart set on receiving the Adjutant General branch assignment.

“As an AG, I can put my major to work,” Brown said. “My second choice is the Military Police branch. Both of my parents are police officers. My dad is a police officer in New Rochelle, New York, and mom is a New York City police officer.”

Brown described her emotions as “nervously excited, just to see what I get.”

When Brown opened her envelope, she found that her first two choices alluded her.

“I actually did not get AG or MP,” Brown said. “I received the Chemical Corps, which was my third choice. Even though I did not get my top two choices, I am thrilled and honored to join the United States Army as a chemical officer. I will be contacting other CM officers present at West Point to learn more about the branch and what my job will be as a future officer.”

Class of 2018 Cadet James Manni said he was overly excited yet confident he would get his first choice, Field Artillery.

“I have been waiting for this for three years,” Manni said. “This just hit and it seemed really quick.”

Manni said he felt very lucky to learn he was assigned to his first branch choice.

“I am extremely excited to be part of the Field Artillery family and look forward to be able to learn more about the trade and employ those skills on an ever changing and modern battlefield. I have wanted to be an artilleryman as long as I could remember and was happy to share that moment with some of my best friends who also branched Field Artillery.”

Members of the Class of 1968, the 50-year affiliate class for the Class of 2018, were on hand to support and cheer the firsties.

Retired Lt. Gen. Larry Jordan, chairman of the West Point Association of Graduates and USMA Class of 1968, talked about the power a branch assignment has to shape an Army career.

“You can feel the excitement in the air,” Jordan said. “A lot has changed in the last 50 years. You have a lot more branches today. You have Cyber Branch; the word wasn’t invented in 1968.

“One thing that certainly hasn’t changed is that your branch assignment will shape your next several years and ultimately, your career,” Jordan explained. “Your branch will be your professional home, it will define your area of expertise, and it will influence where you’re assigned and to whom you are assigned. They will be your source of pride and camaraderie.”

The Branch Education and Mentoring Program appears to be working. Col. William Ostlund, director of Military Instruction, revealed the statistics of Branch Night with 79 percent of the cadets receiving their number one choice and 97 percent of the class received one of their top five choices.

Seventy-seven percent of men branched combat arms and 41 percent of women branched combat arms, with six going into Infantry.