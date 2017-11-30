West Point observes National American Indian Heritage Month

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Guest speaker Patty Loew, professor at the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, and a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe spoke about her grandfather Ed DeNomie who fought in World War I with the 127th Infantry, 32nd "Red Arrow" Division. The theme for this observance was "Standing Together" and the topic of Loew's speech was remembering contributions by Native Americans in World War I. West Point Elementary School fourth grader Marlie Sikora was selected to read her poem titled: "I am the Narragansett People" to attendees at the annual National American Indian Heritage Month Observance Nov. 15 at the West Point Club.

The U.S. Military Academy’s Equal Opportunity Office hosted the annual National American Indian Heritage Month Observance Nov. 15 at the West Point Club. The theme this year was “Standing Together.”

This year’s guest speaker was Patty Loew, professor at the Medill School of Journalism, Media Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, and director of NU’s Center for Native American and Indigenous Research.

Loew has written several books and produced documentaries, with one titled “Way of the Warrior,” an award-winning documentary televised by the Public Broadcasting System in 2007.

“I have always wanted to do a documentary on the issue of Native Americans volunteering for military service for some years and I traveled around and spoke to veterans at Pow Wows on the relationship of Native Americans with the military,” Loew said. “I ended up finding something on my grandfather, Pvt. Edward DeNomie, a member of the 127th Infantry, Red Arrow Division, who volunteered for World War I.”

While researching her documentary, Loew received a call from her cousin who happened to come across her grandfather’s wartime diary, which had important details on the daily life of the 127th Infantry. She also found a photograph of a bugler that her grandfather took and soon other photographs came to light. She found that the documentary she was researching became about her grandfather because, although he was her grandfather, he represented the typical life of the Native American in the military.

“My grandfather saw action in all seven major battles in which American Expeditionary Forces fought during WWI. He was one of 12,000 Native Americans who volunteered for military service in WWI. I often wondered how he and other Native Americans could stand up and take the oath to defend the constitution when they had no protection under the constitution. And yet many other Native Americans volunteered for military service. Why would Native Americans enlist in numbers in three times that of other ethnic civilians?”

Loew said she spoke with a Vietnam veteran from the Menominee tribe of Chicago at a Pow Wow one summer and he answered that question.

“In 1827, the Menominee signed an agreement with the government to provide assistance when they needed it,” Loew said. “Seventy-eight percent of Menominee men were eligible to enlist in the military, even though they were not considered American citizens at the time.”

Loew said that she wanted to use the documentary as a teaching tool and continues in her effort to educate university students and children about Native Americans. Her outreach work focuses on Native American youth and digital storytelling.

Elementary school children were also involved in the celebration with Native American crafts made by the children present at every table. The children also submitted poems on Native Americans to the Equal Opportunity Office, and instructed them to do the research and to take their time on their writing.

Fourth grader Marlie Sikora wrote a poem about the Narragansett People and was selected to read it at the luncheon and to sit at the head of the table with her parents. The Narragansetts are an Algonquian American Indian tribe from Rhode Island.

An excerpt of the poem “I am the Narragansett People:”

“I am the Narragansett People, I pretend that we do not hurt, but we feel it inside. I feel that at first there was trust between the Narragansett and the settlers, but then they took our land. I touch some deer skin clothing. I worry we will die of white man’s diseases. I cry because my tribe will never see each other again because we scattered after a fight with the settlers.”