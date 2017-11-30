Women’s Basketball takes third straight in win over Yale

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Senior guard/forward Aliyah Murray paced the Army West Point Women's Basketball team with a game-high 15 points and 11 rebounds during the Black Knights 82-65 victory over Yale Sunday in New Haven, Conn. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

With four different players reaching double-digit scoring, the Army West Point Women’s Basketball team went on to claim its third straight victory after defeating Yale, 82-65, Sunday in a non-conference game at Payne Whitney Gym in New Haven, Connecticut.

Aliyah Murray and Madison Hovren paced the Black Knights with a double-double. Murray poured in a game-high 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Hovren totaled 14 points and 11 boards. Libby Tacka chipped in with 14 points as well, while Janae McNeal and Cori Schnell added 12 and nine, respectively. McNeal also had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in the win.

Army (4-2) posted a season-best 82 points on Yale (3-2), a team that was coming off a road victory over TCU.

Army highlights and game notes

• The last time Army had two players with double-doubles in a game was on March 10, 2017.

• Schnell posted a new career high in scoring with nine points.

• Hovren reached double-digit scoring for the sixth straight game.

• It was the junior’s fifth double-double of the season and 21st of her career.

• Murray recorded her first double-double of her senior year and 12th of her career.

• The Black Knights went to the line a season-best 36 times, making 28 foul shots.

• It was the second time this season that four Cadets reached double-digit scoring.

• McNeal shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in the first half.

• Army had 26 points off of 22 Yale turnovers.

• The Black Knights outscored the Bulldogs in each of the four quarters.

How it happened

• After Yale put its first two points on the board, the Black Knights went on a 7-0 run that featured two steals and scores. It was a back-and-forth battle for the remainder of the opening frame, but Army went into the break leading 21-18 after Tacka threw up a shot from three-quarters court and banked it in off the glass to beat the buzzer.

• Despite the up-tempo, fast-paced style of offense each team displayed in the first half, it was a slow moving second quarter with a bevy of fouls. Less than four minutes into the quarter, Army and Yale were both in the bonus and heading to the charity stripe often.

• The Black Knights shot 10-of-12 from the free throw line in the first half, while Yale connected on five of its eight attempts.

• On top of the fouling issues, turnovers contributed heavily to the style of play. The two teams combined for 26 first-half turnovers and 24 points off of turnovers. Following a Destinee Morris steal and a McNeal fastbreak layup off a Yale mishap, the Black Knights grabbed a seven-point advantage, 35-28.

• The Bulldogs pulled within one, but in the final two minutes, Army outscored the Bulldogs 6-2 and led 41-35 at the half.

• Army’s six-point lead grew to 14, 51-37, early in the third quarter after Tacka knocked down a three and Schnell buried a pair of foul shots to cap off an 8-0 run.

• The lead hovered around 14 in favor of the Black Knights for the remainder of the quarter and entering the fourth, Army held a 60-48 advantage.

• Within the first three minutes of the final quarter, Army’s lead had grown to 18, after Tacka connected on her fourth 3-pointer of the afternoon.

• With 3:09 left to play, the Bulldogs gained some momentum and went on an 10-0 run, trimming the Army lead to single digits, 70-62, for the first time since midway through the third quarter. However, Army was able to prevent any further damage and iced the game at the free throw line en route to the 82-65 road victory.