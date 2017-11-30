Women’s Swimming & Diving wins Terrier Invitational

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Swimming and Diving team won the Terrier Invitational for the third straight year after collecting 913 points during the three-day meet Nov. 19 at the Competition Pool on the campus of Boston University in Boston. Photo by Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Women’s Swimming and Diving team won the Terrier Invitational for the third straight year after collecting 913 points during the three-day meet Nov. 19 at the Competition Pool on the campus of Boston University in Boston. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

For the third consecutive year, the Army West Point Women’s Swimming and Diving team left Boston as the Terrier Invitational champions after collecting 913 points during the three-day meet Nov. 19 at the Competition Pool on the campus of Boston University.

The Black Knights were followed by Boston U. (710), Boston College (648), Vermont (530), UMass (508), New Hampshire (192), Colgate (173) and Bridgeport (127).

Army notables

• Josephine Marsh highlighted the final day of competition by winning the 200 back with a time of 2:02.46.

• Sabrina Mortell’s time of 17:10.99 was good for fourth in the 1650 free.

• In the 200 breast, Jess Ambrose, Rebecca Morel and Kara Wineinger all placed in the top-five with Ambrose taking third at 2:21.67.

• Marie Docken posted the best time for Army in the 200 fly and finished third with her time of 2:06.04.

Wender’s words

• “Great win by our women today,” head coach Mickey Wender said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our heart and toughness. We represented West Point well by racing hard and being the best team on deck. Our mantra of ‘do your job’ kept us focused. Our coaches did a great job and our upperclassmen led well. We’re in a good spot and the best is yet to come.”

Up next

The Black Knights will have some time off in preparation of the highly-anticipated Star Meet with Navy in Annapolis, Md., slated for 5 p.m. Dec. 7.