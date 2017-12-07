2017-18 cadet club activities

Taekwondo: The Army Martial Arts team (right) did an incredible job Nov. 18-19 at the third ECTC tournament of season at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Most notably the men’s A1 team consisting of Class of 2019 Cadet Matthew Galea, Class of 2018 Cadet Jordan Nettles and Class of 2021 Cadet Christopher Bang outclassed the competition and secured the gold medal in the men’s black belt division.

Galea demonstrated his ability to perform well under pressure by winning the match with a powerful punch to the chest in a tie breaker.

The A1 middleweight, Nettles, secured the team’s victory by landing a power sidekick in the last seconds of the fight crushing the other team’s hope for a gold medal.

In the women’s black belt division Class of 2020 Cadets Taylor Reim and Nicole Nettles and Class of 2021 Cadet Katherine Lauffer were able to secure the bronze medal in sparring.

In the men’s beginner division, Class of 2021 Cadet Johnathan Liu, Class of 2020 Cadet Madison Curry and Class of 2018 Cadet Travis Phelan showed great promise in achieving the bronze medal for sparring.

Finally, Class of 2020 Cadet Andy Vu received a bronze medal for form.

The team took home the third place trophy for overall performance at this tournament, showing that even with a team riddled with injured fighters is still one of the best teams in the league and a top contender for the gold trophy at the end of the year.

Women’s Team Handball: The Army West Point Women’s Team Handball had a Northeast Team Handball League tournament to finish out the fall season Dec. 2-3 at West Point.

The squad faced teams from New York City (second place in North America just behind the U.S. national team), Washington, D.C. (fourth place in North America), Boston (eighth place in North America) and a new collegiate team from Penn State.

Despite a very close battle, West Point was able to secure a collegiate victory against Penn State when the game ended in regulation as a tie and the winner was determined by a shootout of 7-meter penalty shots.

West point goalie, Class of 2020 Corrie Michell, blocked a shot for the win.