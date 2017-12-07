A sibling Army-Navy rivalry at West Point

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Class of 2019 Cadet Frank Whalen and Midshipman Jack Whalen are brothers and a part of a set of triplets who were born at West Point. Frank is a West Point cadet while Jack is a Navy midshipman and plans on going into the Marines after graduation. The other brother, Nick, is studying to be a dentist. The brothers have a sister, Joey, who is currently attending the Naval Academy Prep School. Jack is an exchange student at West Point and is delighted that he gets to spend time with his brother. While Navy and West Point are friendly competitors, the Whalen brothers are also competitive with one another, especially in sports.

Twenty-one years ago, retired Col. Tim Whalen and retired Lt. Col. Cathie Whalen, both graduates of the U.S. Military Academy and instructors at the time, became parents of triplets in 1996 to Frankie, Jack and Nicholas. Two brothers from that set are here at West Point.

Class of 2019 Midshipman Jack Whalen is an exchange student at West Point and Class of 2019 Frankie Whalen is a West Point cadet following in his parents footsteps, and it’s been a long time that the two have been able to see each other for any length of time in the past three years, other than at the Army-Navy Football games. The Whalens’ hail from the state of Ohio.

The brothers grew up surrounded by West Point and the Army and yet each had different ideas on how to serve.

“The Army is something I was comfortable with growing up,” Frankie said. “I didn’t want to be sitting behind a desk. That just wasn’t for either of us.”

Jack said he initially was interested in West Point.

“I was interested in going to West Point for a long time,” Jack said. “I wanted to do something like my parents did, but I wanted to do it in a different way. So I thought I would try something new.”

Both Jack and Frankie are into sports. Frankie plays soccer and was involved in Sandhurst. Jack is involved in marathon running and joined the orienteering team at West Point as an exchange student.

Both siblings participated, and won medals in the Newport, Rhode Island marathon.

“We work out together,” Jack said. “I’ve got him swimming and he has me in the gym.”

Jack has been at West Point for the semester and he has noticed some differences between West Point and Annapolis.

“We have a big Marine influence,” Jack explained. “There is a rigid component to Navy and I plan on going into the Marines after graduation and hopefully branch aviation. One of the neatest things with having a Marine influence is that I have great mentors.”

Although both Jack and Frankie are competitive and are in different military services, both have increased their service time, Frankie for seven more years during his affirmation ceremony this year and Jack for two more years in their respective services. Both are math majors. Frankie wants to branch infantry or the engineer branch.

“I was there for Frankie’s Affirmation ceremony so I was able to share that moment with him, and I was so glad to be there. This semester has been unforgettable,” Jack said. “We have seen each other’s leadership style and we get criticism from each other, things I can bring back to Navy. I tend to work on relationships and Frankie balances everything, but he is the best first sergeant according to others in his squad.”

Frankie said that Jack is honest, smart and forthright in his leadership style and yet both said they still compete from time to time, like who can stay awake the longest in class.

“Frankie and I compete for influence,” Jack said.

The Whalens’ sibling and the third brother is Nicholas who is studying dentistry at Case Western University in Cleveland, and may be joining the military at a later date. Their younger sister Josephine (Joey) attends the U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island.