Army to play San Diego St. in Armed Forces Bowl

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Football team (left) will take on the San Diego State Aztecs in the 2017 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Brant Ringler, the bowl’s executive director, announced Sunday in Forth Worth, Texas. The 15th edition of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will be played at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium. “We are extremely excited to announce that the United States Military Academy and San Diego State University will square off at Amon G. Carter Stadium this year,” Ringler said. “We are honored to host Army West Point for the second time and to have a service academy playing in the game for the ninth time in the past 11 years. We also are very pleased to be able to bring in a strong San Diego State program that has enjoyed so much success this year and over the past decade.” The matchup will be televised nationally on ESPN. It also will be aired in both English and Spanish on the Armed Forces Bowl Radio Network.