Black Knights top #17 Colgate at Tate Rink

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Freshman goaltender Jared Dempsey made 24 saves to lead Army West Point Hockey to a 3-1 win over No. 17-ranked Colgate Dec. 2 at Tate Rink. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Freshman goaltender Jared Dempsey made 24 saves to lead Army West Point Hockey to a 3-1 win over No. 17-ranked Colgate Dec. 2 at Tate Rink. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Backed by Jared Dempsey’s 24 saves, the Army West Point Hockey team downed No. 17-ranked Colgate, 3-1, Dec. 2 at Tate Rink.

It was Army’s first win over an opponent ranked 17th or higher since the squad defeated No. 2-ranked Miami in 2009.

Army highlights and game notes

• Tonight’s win marked the second time in 2017 that Army defeated a ranked opponent. The last coming against No. 19-ranked Air Force in the beginning of November.

• It was Army’s first win at Tate Rink in the 2017-18 season.

• The Cadets’ 3-1 victory over Colgate improves Army’s unbeaten streak against the Raiders to four.

• The Black Knights’ first goal of the night came from Brendan McGuire. It was the senior’s second goal of the season and first point against the Raiders.

• Alex Wilkinson netted Army’s second goal on the power play. It was the Black Knights’ fourth straight game with a man-advantage goal and Wilkinson’s third power play goal of the year.

• Dalton MacAfee assisted on the first two goals of the night to improve his season total to 13. He has now recorded a point in all, but five games for the Black Knights.

• Mason Krueger scored on a tip-in late in the second period for his first collegiate goal. He was assisted by Wilkinson and Zach Evancho.

• Other Black Knights to gain points on the night were Dominic Franco and Mike Preston.

• Dempsey earned his first win in net for Army in his first collegiate start. He now boasts a .975 save percentage and a 0.65 goals against average on the year.

• The one goal by the Raiders was the least amount scored for Colgate in nine contests.

• The Black Knights scored three goals against Colton Point who ranks second nationally in save percentage.

How it happened

First period (1-0 Army)

• Halfway through the game, Colgate’s Jared Cockrell stole the puck and had a quick chance at a wraparound. Dempsey made a pad save to maintain the 0-0 tie.

• With 1:34 left to play, MacAfee crossed the ice connecting with McGuire who buried his shot from the right dot to go ahead 1-0.

• The Black Knights outshot Colgate 8-7 in the period.

Second period (3-0 Army)

• Wilkinson continued his hot streak on the power play with a goal from the point. This ended up being the game winning goal to mark the third of the season.

• With 5:15 to go and on the penalty kill, Dempsey stepped up with a huge glove save for the Black Knights.

• At the 15:45 mark of the second stanza, Krueger scored the first of his career on a tip in from Wilkinson’s initial shot.

• This brought the Black Knights ahead 3-0 to head into the third frame.

Third period (3-1 Army)

• The Raiders scored their first of the game four minutes into the final frame. Ben Sharf scored on the second chance opportunity after Dempsey made the initial save.

• The Black Knights killed off a late penalty and with three minutes remaining Tyler Pham went streaking down the ice, but hit the pipe as the penalty expired.

Up next

• The Black Knights travels to Merrimack and New Hampshire this weekend.