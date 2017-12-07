Brigade Town Hall gets cadets engaged with Corps’ issues

Brigade Commander Simone Askew (middle) provides an update to attendees at the second Brigade Town Hall event on Nov. 16. The Town Hall event provided an open forum to the Corps for cadets to hear what efforts the command and staff teams are working on, bring new issues to light and ask questions about policies or procedures. Several questions came up during the event, discussing issues such as how to better implement Corps-wide recycling, how to make book issue more efficient and how to improve communication up and down the chain of command