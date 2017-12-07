History, pride at forefront of Army-Navy Game

Bill the Goat and Blackjack are a big part of the pride and history that goes into the Army-Navy Game. They got together last week at a Pentagon function to hype the 2017 Army-Navy Game. Photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford/Army Chief of Staff Photographer Bill the Goat and Blackjack are a big part of the pride and history that goes into the Army-Navy Game. They got together last week at a Pentagon function to hype the 2017 Army-Navy Game. Photo by Sgt. Jamill Ford/Army Chief of Staff Photographer

Dear West Point Community,

Thank you to everyone from the Corps of Cadets, staff and faculty and the West Point community who came out this morning to send off our football team as they head to Philadelphia to Beat Navy for the second year in a row.

Excitement has been filling the air for weeks in anticipation of “America’s Game,” one of the most famous rivalries in college athletics. Coach Jeff Monken and the team have done an incredible job this season, and thanks to their huge shutout of Air Force last month, we are on track to bring the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy back to West Point for the first time since 1996.

We certainly have the team to do it—they are tough, determined, and, most importantly, have the support of the Corps of Cadets and the entire West Point community behind them.

This rivalry has a rich history, dating back to 1890, when Cadet Dennis Michie (for whom the stadium is named) accepted a challenge by a group of midshipmen to a pick-up football game between Navy and the newly-formed West Point team.

The two teams met on the Plain on Nov. 29, 1890, with the much more experienced Navy team defeating the fledgling Army team. However, the following year, Army would avenge the defeat with a 32-16 win, and a rivalry was born.

It’s been a passionate rivalry over the years, to be sure.

A post-game dispute in 1893 between an Army general and a Navy admiral that almost ended in a duel led to the annual matchup being cancelled for five years, when the two service secretaries directed each team to play only home games, making it impossible to play each other.

Throughout our nation’s recent history, this storied rivalry has served as welcome oasis during some of our most difficult times.

When World War II broke out 76 years ago, many colleges suspended their football programs, but Army and Navy played on, while supporting the war effort.

In 1944, Gen. Douglas MacArthur cabled West Point head coach Col. Earl H. “Red” Blaik from his Pacific base following Army’s 23-7 win against a tough No. 2 Navy team. MacArthur’s cable read: “We have stopped the war to celebrate your magnificent success.”

This was the first of three undefeated Army football seasons and three national championships in a row.

The famous rivalry also helped bring the country some much needed relief in 1963 following the assassination of President Kennedy.

The game, after being postponed by one week, was the first major college-sporting event played after that fateful date in November that shocked the nation.

In front of 102,000 people in Philadelphia’s Municipal Stadium, Cadets and Midshipmen played to honor President Kennedy and to help the nation heal.

Our rivalry with Navy also helps to prepare our young men and women for the challenges they will face as leaders in our military. I know that their experiences on the “fields of friendly strife” have helped our cadet-athletes go on to perform admirably in austere environments around the globe.

Those experiences instill tenacity, resilience, discipline, mental and physical toughness, and the desire to excel and push ourselves to goals and objectives we previously did not think were possible.

That same grit and “can do” attitude and the ability to overcome adversity are the same traits that build winning platoon leaders and company commanders when our cadets graduate.

Regardless of the final score, the real winners are the American people. These young men that suited up for the game, as well every one of their fellow cadets and midshipmen, are going pro.

They will all graduate into the same team, as members of the profession of arms, prepared to lead America’s sons and daughters around the globe.

I know I speak for everyone when I say that we are all proud of the players on both sides of the field who represent their academies, their services, and the thousands of Soldiers, Sailors and Marines who face danger and hardship even as we speak.

After the last play is run and the final whistle blows, both teams will clasp hands in congratulations and America’s Army and Navy will continue to stand in harm’s way defending freedom and America’s interests around the world.

Thank you all for your support this season and let’s cheer Army on to a repeat victory and singing second again together this Saturday.

Go Army! BEAT NAVY!!

Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.

USMA Superintendent