USMA Club team faced All-Army Hockey squad, All-Army took 5-3 win

The first week of the All-Army Hockey trial camp ended with a scrimmage Dec. 1 at the Watertown Municipal Arena between the All-Army team and a club team from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. All-Army won, 5-3

Capt. Cody Ikkala, from Fort Richardson, Alaska, chats with Class of 2018 Cadets Matthew Ouellette and Brendan Ward, after the scrimmage. A few West Point grads were trying out, including player/head coach Capt. Jeffery Fearing, a USMA Class of 2008 graduate and currently works as a company tactical officer with the Corps of Cadets. Photos by Mike Strasser/Fort Drum PAO