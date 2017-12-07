West Point hosts second CodeWarz programming competition

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Roughly 100 cadets gave up their Saturday to participate in the CodeWarz computer programing competition along with more than 300 others ranging from Soldiers, staff and faculty Nov. 18. This is the second time the competition was held at West Point. ColdWarz began in 2016 by members of the Cyber Protection Brigade and the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department that uses the program to help cadets develop their skills in computer programming.

The Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, in coordination with the CodeWarz team hosted the second CodeWarz programming competition since January, and the first live competition at West Point for cadets, staff and faculty Nov. 18.

Roughly 100 cadets participated, up from 45 who participated in January.

The competition included about 400 others participating including universities, enlisted personnel and officers, and for the first time, civilians were invited to participate for this round only.

Cadets came from a variety of backgrounds and ranged in experience from firsties studying computer science to plebes in their first semester with almost no programming experience.

“The programing challenges begin with relatively easy programming problems and then progressed in difficulty as they move forward,” Lt. Col. Chris Morrell, assistant professor and deputy computer science program director, said. “Challenges include a wide range of topics from typical computer science problems and some cyber-related problems.”

Participants also have their choice of a list of 13 supported programming languages.

The CodeWarz competition began as a competition that ran on-site at colleges and events.

The four original administrators—Maj. Josh Rykowski, team leader and challenge directory; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Scott Hamilton, system administrator, challenge developer and Docker administrator; Sgt. 1st Class Zach McElroy, infrastructure developer front end developer and systems administrator; and Nate Hicks, automation/Ausbie administration and challenge developer. All develop and administer CodeWarz in their spare time. CodeWarz is not connected to the military.

“We started developing CodeWarz as a means to allow employees within our organization a chance to learn scripting and programming in a low threat environment,” Rykowski said. “The idea was to provide each competitor with an isolated environment where we would run the code they submitted to solve one of our challenges. Our attempts to make it a low threat environment consisted of developing a collection of programming challenges that ranged in difficulty from easy to hard and covered a wide breath of subjects.”

When the CodeWarz team first hosted the competition internally, they discovered it wasn’t going over very well with only about 40 competitors out of an organization of over 700.

They began hosting the competition locally for both their organization and the surrounding community and, eventually, they were able to move the CodeWarz platform into a position to offer it to a broader audience, which is how they were able to host the competition for West Point cadets, while also allowing external competitors access to the competition.

“The current infrastructure is run on several virtual private servers and a server cluster,” Rykowski explained. “This infrastructure is able to handle over five million requests during the course of the 55-hour live competition.

“During the last live competition hosted at Augusta, Georgia, but available on the internet, we had nearly 1,000 registered users, 500 players completed at least one challenge over 6,100 separate code submissions and 2,100 solves,” he added.

“So far, we have developed a fantastic working relationship with the universities that have hosted a CodeWarz competition,” Rykowski said. “This was the second competition we have held at West Point. We continue to develop and administer a persistent version of CodeWarz and try to run a competition with all new challenges once a quarter. We do this on a voluntary basis and in our free time. We all feel strongly about giving back to the information security community by providing CodeWarz to the masses.”

The CodeWarz team and West Point first worked together during the Cyberstakes Live 2016 in Pittsburgh. Since then, the CodeWarz team and the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science have established a strong working relationship that has involved participation in the continuous CodeWarz Online competition and multiple cyber “Capture the Flag” competitions.

Winners from the cadet division of the competition were Class of 2019 Cadet William Born (first place), Class of 2020 Cadet Daniel Mulcahy (second place) and Class of 2019 Cadet Conner Russell (third place).