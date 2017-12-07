West Point participates in annual Wreaths Across America

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The tradition of Wreaths Across America at West Point began in 2010 when West Point Cemetery registered for the national Wreaths Across America program and the national network of volunteers who lay wreaths across military grave sites. Last year, WAA laid over 1.2 million memorial wreaths at more than 1,100 locations in the United States and beyond including Arlington, Pearl Harbor Memorial, Bunker Hill, Valley Forge and the sites of the Sept. 11 tragedies. Members of the Cub Scout Lion Pack 23 of West Point and Highland Falls—Zach Lebiednik, Charlie Borland and Henry Borland—place wreaths on grave sites Dec. 2 at the West Point Cemetery

The eighth annual West Point Wreaths Across America honored fallen Soldiers Dec. 2 with enough donated wreaths to cover the gravesites at the West Point Cemetery, more than 7,000. Gold Star Parents were honored guests, some with loved ones buried at West Point and others whose loved ones are buried elsewhere, but participate in the wreath ceremony to place on graves of Soldiers buried at West Point.

The Gold Star Parents were personally handed wreaths while the rest of the participants took their wreaths from those laid out at the beginning rows of gravesites.

“We had enough donations to cover the graves, which came on two trucks, and because of the amount of volunteers we had, we unloaded the wreaths in 27 minutes,” Jennifer Partridge, Army Volunteer Corps coordinator said. “It usually takes at least 47 minutes.”

The donated wreaths, a car corporation being the biggest donor, arrived on two semi-trucks, each driven by a volunteer driver.

The Navy ROTC of Rockland County performed honor guard duties at the front of the West Point Chapel as part of the ceremony. The format of the ceremony was, for the first time, held in front of the Cadet Chapel, with Todd Crowder, associate professor in the Department of Physical Education and former Army Track and Field coach, as speaker.

Crowder teamed up with Jackie and Dan McNally and began Wreaths Across America at West Point in 2010 when the West Point Cemetery became a registered cemetery for WAA. With registration came the link of the two missions of West Point and WAA: Duty, Honor, Country and Remember, Honor, Teach.

Morrill Worcester started WAA when as a young boy he visited Arlington National Cemetery, which left an indelible impression on him. A successful businessman, Worcester was always reminded that his good fortune was due, in large part, to the values of our nation and the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

In 1992, Worcester Wreaths found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. As he remembered his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans and WAA was formed with volunteer trucking companies providing transportation. Volunteers from the local American Legion and VFW Posts gathered with members of the community to decorate each wreath with a traditional red, hand-tied bow to place on the gravesites at Arlington.

The annual ceremony at Arlington continued on quietly for several years until 2005 when a photo of the gravesites at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered with snow circulated around the internet. Suddenly the idea exploded with national attention and thousands of requests of people not only wanting to help with Arlington, but to emulate the project at other national and state cemeteries.

This is the 26th year of Wreaths Across America.