2017-18 cadet club activities

Powerlifting: The Army Powerlifting team competed against Navy in the Army-Navy Championship Dec. 2 in the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center, Class of ’62 Room.

Both the men’s and women’s team came away with a victory, extending the Men’s winning streak to 16 consecutive meets.

The newly formed women’s team earned its first victory since the late ‘90s. The men’s team outperformed Navy 415- 379, while the women’s team (below) edged out Navy 335-333.

Top performers for the team were Class of 2019 Cadet Stephen Porada (480 Wilks), Class of 2018 Cadet Morgan Willcox (436 Wilks), Class of 2020 Cadet Brenden Brown (428 Wilks), Class of 2018 Cadet Denny Chung (421 Wilks), Class of 2019 Cadet Omotoysi Oyeideiji (420 Wilks), Class of 2019 Cadet Elaine Haggard (353 Wilks) and Class of 2018 Cadet Annette Yoon (358 Wilks).