A Climb to Glory: A weekend to remember for Army athletes, Corps

The Corps of Cadets had a weekend to remember as the Army West Point Football team brought the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy back to West Point for the first time in 21 years by defeating Navy, 14-13, Dec. 9 in Philadelphia. However, Army teams in Taekwondo, powerlifting, pipes and drums, judo, debate and the group competing in the Patriot games also beat Navy in the city of Philadelphia throughout the weekend. Below is a photo compilation of a great weekend of success and enjoyment for the Corps. Photos by Class of 2020 Cadet Robert Norwood, Class of 2018 Cadet Henry Guerra and Michelle Eberhart/DPTMS