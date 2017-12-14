A Climb to Glory:Army Football wins thriller over Navy, claims CIC Trophy

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Junior offensive lineman Josh Rea raises the 10th Mountain Division flag after Army West Point defeated Navy, 14-13, in a dramatic win off of a last second missed 48-yard field goal by the Midshipmen Dec. 9 at Lincoln Finanical Field in Philadelphia.

Junior running back Darnell Woolfolk (#33) was upended, but he drove on by scoring the Black Knights' first touchdown on a three-yard run later in the first quarter.

A long time waiting, Army West Point receives the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the first time since 1996 on the snowy field in Philadelphia. See Pages 3, 4, 11-13 on the Army-Navy Game experience. Photos by Class of 2020 Robert Norwood , Class of 2018 Cadet Henry Guerra and Danny Wild