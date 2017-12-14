A Climb to Glory:Army Football wins thriller over Navy, claims CIC Trophy
By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications
December 14th, 2017 | Army and Community Sports, Sports
Junior offensive lineman Josh Rea raises the 10th Mountain Division flag after Army West Point defeated Navy, 14-13, in a dramatic win off of a last second missed 48-yard field goal by the Midshipmen Dec. 9 at Lincoln Finanical Field in Philadelphia.
Junior running back Darnell Woolfolk (#33) was upended, but he drove on by scoring the Black Knights’ first touchdown on a three-yard run later in the first quarter.
A long time waiting, Army West Point receives the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 1996 on the snowy field in Philadelphia. See Pages 3, 4, 11-13 on the Army-Navy Game experience. Photos by Class of 2020 Robert Norwood , Class of 2018 Cadet Henry Guerra and Danny Wild
Senior quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw takes off during one of his 21 rushing attempts during Army West Point’s dramatic 14-13 victory over Navy Dec. 9 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Bradshaw finished with 94 yards rushing, 20 yards passing and the game-winning touchdown with 5:10 remaining in the game. Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Henry Guerra