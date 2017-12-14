Army Hockey prevails 4-3 over #13 New Hampshire

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore forward Dominic Franco scored a goal and added an assist during Army West Point Hockey’s 4-3 upset victory over No. 13-ranked New Hampshire Dec. 9 in Durham, New Hampshire. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore forward Dominic Franco scored a goal and added an assist during Army West Point Hockey’s 4-3 upset victory over No. 13-ranked New Hampshire Dec. 9 in Durham, New Hampshire. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

For the fourth time this season, the Army West Point Hockey team defeated a ranked opponent after topping No. 13 New Hampshire 4-3 Dec. 9 in Durham, New Hampshire.

The Black Knights are now undefeated against nationally-ranked teams this season.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improves to 4-0 against ranked opponents this year, the most wins in the country for teams who have also not lost to a ranked foe.

• The Black Knights are now 2-1-0 against non-league opponents.

• Jared Dempsey made a career-high 37 saves on the night, with his previous high being 24.

• Brendan Soucie and Dominic Franco teamed up for the second night in a row to make Army’s first goal possible.

• The goal was Soucie’s 25th point of his career, while the assist marked his 12th on the year and 25th of his career.

• Tyler Pham snapped his three-game scoreless streak with Army’s second goal of the night. It was his fifth goal of the year and 26th of his four-year career.

• Zack Evancho secured a goal and an assist in tonight’s contest to secure the seventh multi-point game in his career.

• Franco netted his first career game-winning goal in the third period. His two-point performance was his fifth of the season.

• Alex Wilkinson and Michael Wilson assisted on Army’s final goal of the night.

How it happened

• The Black Knights scored first when Soucie entered the zone and took a shot to beat Danny Tirone through the five hole.

• Pham kept the momentum rolling scoring four minutes later on a 2-on-1 opportunity.

• Quickly following, the Wildcats netted one off a breakaway to bring the game back within one.

• To kick off the second period, Evancho scored unassisted after he picked up a turnover inside the blue line and walked in alone to deke the goalie out for another goal five hole.

• With 11:58 remaining in the second, Dempsey made an unbelievable save to preserve Army’s lead. The freshman dove to the right dropping his stick in the process before making a glove save which altered the puck’s direction out of the goal.

• The Wildcats netted one 3:43 into the final frame, but Franco scored four minutes later to secure the Army win.

• Although UNH scored again to bring things within reach, Army stayed poised through a 3:30 penalty kill for the win.

Up next

• The Black Knights will be back in action after the winter break with two road games at No. 7 Minnesota on Dec. 29-30.