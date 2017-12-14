Cadets visit Google

Cadets and faculty from MA205 (Multivariable Calculus) and DS345 (Military Innovation) visited the Google headquarters in Chelsea, New York City, Nov. 17. They received a tour of the building, participated in an innovation exercise, hosted by Google, and participated in Google panel discussions. The panel included USMA Class of 1999 graduate Keith Weinstein and USMA’s former Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department Head, Brig. Gen. Gene Ressler, along with a USAFA graduate and a civilian engineer. Topics of discussion focused on Google’s model of innovation, accountability and technical leadership, and the shared lessons for military leaders. In a collaborative exercise, cadets learned about Google’s principles of innovation, and participated in a hands-on project to develop, test and deploy an innovative design for a paper airplane. The Defense and Strategic Studies program seeks to introduce cadets to the innovation process of Fortune 500 companies each semester, and primarily focuses on military case studies. The collaboration each semester with Google gives cadets firsthand experience on innovation in the civilian world. The MA205 cadets were selected for displaying creativity and technical ability beyond course expectations in a recent weeklong technology application project. As both a broadening exposure for cadet (and faculty) to industry, and a community involvement opportunity with NYC, the event continues to be a success. Courtesy Photo