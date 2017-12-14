Marathon ball run: A long-running tradition

Story and photos by Class of 2020 Cadet Robert Norwood

Retired Col. Tim Grammel, one of the founders of the Army-Navy Ball run, talks to Maj. Kelly Calway and members of the Marathon team prior to the final five miles of the run Dec. 9 in Philadelphia. Retired Col. Tim Grammel, one of the founders of the Army-Navy Ball run, talks to Maj. Kelly Calway and members of the Marathon team prior to the final five miles of the run Dec. 9 in Philadelphia. The Army West Point Marathon team runs the game ball through Philadelphia the day before the Army-Navy Game. The Army West Point Marathon team runs the game ball through Philadelphia the day before the Army-Navy Game. Class of 2020 Cadet Ryan French runs with the Army-Navy game ball on the way to Philadelphia Dec. 8. Class of 2020 Cadet Ryan French runs with the Army-Navy game ball on the way to Philadelphia Dec. 8.

One night after dinner, around early October of 1984, two first class cadets had a question: what could the First Regiment do to support the football team for Army-Navy? Tim Grammel and Doug Frank, both members of USMA Class of 1985, decided that Army could run a game ball from West Point to the game, which that year was in Philadelphia.

This wasn’t an entirely new idea: the Naval Academy had been doing it for years. It was about time, the two cadets thought, that the Corps did the same thing. After receiving approval from the Commandant, General “Pistol Pete” Boylan, they created and executed the first Army-Navy ball run, using members from all four regiments, as the commandant dictated.

Thirty-three years later, that spirit mission still continues, now carried out annually by the Army West Point Marathon team.

The run’s primary purpose, according to the original 1984 mission statement, is always “to show the Army team and the American public to what lengths we will go to see Army crush Navy.”

In addition, the run provides the opportunity for members of the marathon team to practice organizational skills that prove invaluable during their service as officers.

On the Thursday before the 118th Army-Navy Game, the marathon team, split into three groups, departed West Point. Each van was responsible for running about one-third of the 157-mile route to the stadium in Philadelphia. When the runner with the ball became tired, another relieved them, creating a near-continuous 24-hour relay.

The transitions happened with efficiency; the driver, the next runner and another team member coordinated to slow the van down, open the door, put out the next runner, and pick up the previous runner.

The tradition of running the ball is well-known along the route. At one point, a local shop owner waved down the chase van to give the cadets inside a large grocery bag full of freshly baked pretzels.

Throughout the the last leg of the run, Class of 2018 Cadet Jason Black would routinely throw open the door of the chase vehicle to shout a heartfelt “Beat Navy!” to those watching the ball run by.

Now, as in 1984, the team is escorted every mile of the way by local police, coordinated in advance by members of the team. The team must ensure that every department knows when and where it needs to link up with the ball. The last linkup of the route was the most impressive.

For the last 15 miles of the run, the Centre Square Fire Company from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, provided the team with an escort, complete with a fire truck and flashing lights. Warriors Watch, a biker group of veterans, also joined into the run, creating quite an entourage.

Class of 2020 Cadet Murray Johnston spoke about the sensory experience of running with all these escorts: “The sound was deafening and the lights were bright. It was like trying to catch a fire truck for five miles. Overall, the experience was exhilarating.”

For the team, each year the run provides more than simply a chance to build the morale of the Corps and the football team. It also provides a chance for them to practice important officer development skills.

According to Class of 2020 Cadet Ryan French, a member of the team, one of the hardest parts of the ball run is always “Making sure we get everywhere on time and making sure everyone else involved is everywhere on time.”

The majority of the team has a role in planning the multiple coordinating tasks required for successful execution of the mission.

“For any branch, for any young officer, when you’re planning a mission you have to think like that,” Grammel, now a retired colonel, said. “It’s not going to go as planned, what could go wrong? And what are some things we can do either to prevent that problem? Or if it does happen, what can you do to mitigate it? How can you adjust?”

For him, the ball run was a excellent opportunity to practice skills he would need later as an armor platoon leader.

Another member of the team, Class of 2020 Cadet Eden-Elizabeth Phillips agrees, saying that this “level of detail and coordination is essential to a career as an officer.”

Overall, each year, the Marathon team plays an important role in the events surrounding the Army-Navy Game.

Along the way, they learn about what it means to lead others, plan missions and accomplish the goal. Of course, it’s all in order to beat Navy.