Ready Army, Ready West Point!

The DPTMS Ready West Point Program offered an educational presentation for children up to age 10. The program provided important information about emergency preparedness to children about personal family preparedness and local hazards in emergency situations. The program’s goal is to increase awareness and understanding of emergencies and personal preparedness. Children learned how to prepare and practice for emergencies and shared their knowledge with their families and friends. (Above) Susan Foley, Ready West Point Program operations officer, gave a presentation to the West Point Family Home residents with its mascot, Ready Raccoon, Nov. 29 at WPFH’s Leasing and Management office. Children learned what items should be in an emergency kit and had the opportunity to decorate their own personal Emergency Tote bags. Courtesy Photo