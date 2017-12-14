WPES achieves Blue Ribbon

The West Point Elementary School celebrated receiving the National Blue Ribbon School Award Tuesday. The award was given in November. This is the first time the elementary school received the award, but the West Point Middle School has received the award twice in 1996 and 2011. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed this coveted award on fewer than 8,500 schools in 35 years. The program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap. The award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. See the next Pointer View edition on Jan. 4 for a story on the award. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV