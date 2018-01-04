2017-18 cadet club activities

Pipes and Drums: The USCC Pipes and Drums, along with the West Point Celtic Dancers, traveled to Philadelphia Dec. 8 to participate in the 2017 Army-Navy Battle of the Pipe Bands and Dance Competition.

The USCC Pipes and Drums thoroughly defeated the Naval Academy’s Pipes and Drums in all three judged categories (Piping, Drumming and Ensemble) and regained the coveted Battle of the Pipe Bands trophy.

Though they were unable to secure a victory over Navy, the Celtic Dancers performed to an exceptionally high level in highland dance and showed a great level of improvement over recent years. The following day, the group led the Army Football team out of the tunnel and onto the fields of friendly strife and to an extraordinary victory over Navy.