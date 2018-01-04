Black Knights Hockey falls to No. 10 Minnesota

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Hockey team fell to No. 10-ranked Minnesota, 4-1, Dec. 30, to close-out the weekend series in Minneapolis.

The Gophers went ahead 4-0 before the Black Knights scored their first goal of the weekend.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army has been perfect on the penalty for the last three contests killing off all 13 opportunities.

• Brendan Soucie netted Army’s lone goal of the game to mark the sophomore’s fourth of the year and 19th of his career.

• John Laurito was credited with the first assist for the third point of his career and second assist.

• Joe Shecter also had a hand in the play for his third point of the year and 11th in an Army sweater.

• Jared Dempsey backed the Black Knights’ penalty kill unit and recorded 28 saves in tonight’s contest.

• Tonight’s game marks the final out-of-league matchup for Army apart from its game at the Royal Military College at the end of January.

How it happened

First period (Minnesota 2-Army 0)

• Army began the game with high energy and led the Gophers 8-7 in shots.

• Mike Preston set up the Black Knights’ first opportunity, but Mason Krueger’s trickled wide left.

• Ten minutes into the game, Minnesota went ahead 1-0 with a goal from Tyler Sheehy, his second on the weekend.

• Taylor Maruya had a chance to tie things up three minutes later when he snagged the puck on a penalty kill, but his shot was stopped by Matt Robson who was hugging the close pipe for the Gophers.

• Zach Evancho took a point-blank shot at the two minute mark, but it was picked up by Robson to help maintain Minnesota’s lead.

• The Gophers had a lucky tip with 29 seconds remaining to push their lead to 2-0 as the two teams headed into intermission.

Second period (Minnesota 3-Army 0)

• Minnesota kept things rolling in the second frame when Mike Szmatula took advantage of a bad bounce on the crease to score 1:17 in.

• It was the Gophers’ second goal in a 1:48 minute stretch to go up 3-0.

• The Black Knights did not lack opportunities however with Dominic Franco and Alex Wilkinson getting the puck through traffic and on goal, but Robson was there to make the stops.

• Dempsey denied a goal to the Gophers halfway through the stanza with a shoulder save to keep the Black Knights on track.

• Army closed-out the penalty with back-to-back power play opportunities, but could not convert.

Third period (Minnesota 4 – Army 1)

• Minnesota had a 5-on-3 advantage for a little over a minute in the final frame. Dempsey came up with two impressive saves as time was ticking down to help Army’s penalty kill unit prevail for the third straight game.

• At the close of the penalty kill, the Black Knights had a 3-on-2 rush, but Robson came up with another save.

• The Gophers found the back of the net again with 11:45 on the clock, but 1:08 later Army scored its first of the weekend.

• Preston passed to fellow defender Shecter along the blue line who got a shot through on net. Laurito got a piece of it and the puck kicked out to Soucie in front of the open net.

• Dempsey capped his impressive showing with a diving glove save at the one minute mark.

Up next

• The Black Knights will continue their streak on the road with an Atlantic Hockey matchup against Sacred Heart at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, N.Y.