Military science experts display general science chemistry to cadets

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Staff Sgt. Joshua McLean of the 2nd Civilian Support Team in Scotia, N.Y., demonstrates hand-held gas detection equipment to cadets in the Military Chemistry lecture Dec. 14-15 at Bartlett Hall. Staff Sgt. Joshua McLean of the 2nd Civilian Support Team in Scotia, N.Y., demonstrates hand-held gas detection equipment to cadets in the Military Chemistry lecture Dec. 14-15 at Bartlett Hall. George Fischer, Ph.D., of Picatinny Arsenal, N.J., demonstrates the fundamentals of gas law to cadets involved in the Military Chemistry lecture Dec. 14-15 at Bartlett Hall. George Fischer, Ph.D., of Picatinny Arsenal, N.J., demonstrates the fundamentals of gas law to cadets involved in the Military Chemistry lecture Dec. 14-15 at Bartlett Hall.

General Chemistry (CH101/102) and Advanced General Chemistry (CH151/152) are the introductory science courses that all cadets take as part of the core curriculum consisting of 26 common core courses. These classes are designed to provide a general background in chemistry principles, and courses include the study of the nature of matter, atomic/molecular structure and the fundamental concepts of scientific principles, theories and concepts.

Cadets are also exposed to opportunities to engage with programs such as the end-of-semester program the Military Chemistry, or MILCHEM, offers when experts in the field of military science demonstrate chemistry’s relevance and chemistry’s relevance to the Army. This end-of-semester lecture was Dec. 14-15 at Bartlett Hall.

“This enrichment connects the foundational chemistry concepts the cadets have learned in the classroom over the course of the semester to cutting edge research that is ongoing at the U.S. Army-funded research centers around the country,” Maj. Pete Guerdan, course director, General Chemistry 1 (CH101), said. “By hearing from experts in fields such as small arms, artillery, virtual reality and additive manufacturing, cadets are able to see the importance the application of basic sciences has on maintaining the battlefield supremacy of the American Soldier. Cadets are also exposed to areas of research they are able to participate in via summer internships through collaboration with the Department of Chemistry and Life Science. Historically, this event is the highlight of the semester for cadets.”

Cadets, primarily freshman in the core science courses, engage in the MILCHEM program at the end of each semester.

Experts from the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Education Project Office at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey, and the 2nd Civil Support Team (WMD), New York Army National Guard, Scotia, New York, provided cadets with hands-on demonstrations.

Picatinny Arsenal provided high-tech instruction on topics like Large Caliber Gun Tubes, 3-D Printing and Soldier Weapons and the Civil Support Team provided demonstration in Weapons of Mass Destruction with detecting equipment like gas guns.

Picatinny Arsenal’s mission is to support the Army’s transformation goals and has formed partnerships with West Point and other universities to help streamline the acquisitions process to deliver the armaments that Soldiers need efficiently and economically.

Picatinny Arsenal’s STEM Education Office provides assistance to schools, support for students and leadership in developing creative educational activities appropriate for the 21st century.

“We love doing this,” Shahram Dabiri, STEM Education Office and technology manager at Picatinny Arsenal, said. “Getting students interested in STEM careers is what I am here for. It’s magic when you have that math and science behind you and you see students getting that, ‘Ah Ha,’ moment when it finally dawns on them that this is what they have been learning and now are seeing the application of what they have been learning in real life.”

The CST mission is to support civil authorities at a domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or high-yield explosives (CBRNE) incident site by identifying CBRNE agents/substances, assessing current and projected consequences, advising on response measures and assisting with appropriate requests for additional resources. Cadets saw how the CST uses equipment to detect WMDs such as gas, chemicals and even drugs.

Cadets rotated through seven stations including Soldier weapons, gun tubes, 3-D printing, gas law, virtual reality, Civil Support Team overview and CST equipment. Cadets had 20 minutes between stations. Cadets see only three stations, however, they have an additional 20-30 minutes after class for free rotation.

“I think this is interesting,” Class of 2021 Cadet Griffin Hokanson said. “It is so cool to watch them utilize their chemistry skills.”