Three cadets earn Air Assault wings

In the summer of 2017, in unseasonably hot and humid conditions, three West Point cadets were heat casualties during the execution of the 101st Airborne (Air Assault) Division’s Air Assault course 12-mile road march. The course, run by The Sabalauski Air Assault School (TSAAS), is renowned throughout the Army for its high quality training and adherence to standards. In accordance with TSAAS standards, road march failures are allowed to retest within six months. If they complete the 12-mile event to standard (12 miles in three hours, along a designated route, in a prescribed uniform, with a prescribed packing list), they are deemed graduates of TSAAS and earn their coveted Air Assault wings. After validating their individual ability to pass the 12-mile road march to standard with West Point cadre, TSAAS instructors were invited to West Point to retest the three cadets. On Nov. 18, 2017, the three cadets demonstrated perseverance, resilience and grit by completing TSAAS’s 12-mile road march to standard—and earned their Air Assault wings. The three graduates were Class of 2020 Cadets Elijah Payne, Hannah Buechner and Julianna Fustolo. While talking to the trainers and West Point cadre, the cadets’ thoughts and lessons were captured for all as a precursor for those heading into Cadet Summer Training in 2018. Payne stated, “West Point provides opportunities to test resilience and grit. Through failure, the opportunity to apply the determination necessary to achieve and surpass the standard becomes available. The lessons learned from overcoming failure will make me a more dynamic leader.” Buechner added, “I believe that everything in life happens for a reason and I believe this reason is for me to learn the value of grit. I’ve learned more about myself and that if I really want something in life I will work my hardest to achieve that goal. Even through the bumps that go on in life, I can now reflect on them and see how far I’ve come mentally.” Fustolo, completed the exchange with advice for all to heed, “As far as my Air Assault experience has gone, I’ve definitely had to exercise some resilience. I’ve always told myself that my body will break before my mind does and that’s what happened last summer. From that, I have learned to take better care of my body before events like these and how to train properly. Given this great opportunity to retest, I’ve been able to push myself forward and prove to myself that I can overcome my past limitations. I wanted to conquer what broke me before and I wasn’t going to quit until I did so!”