West Point cadets earn Schwarzman, Levy Scholarships

WEST POINT, N.Y.—Four U.S. Military Academy cadets have been named Schwarzman Scholars and three have been named Anna Sobol Levy Scholars Dec. 6.

Schwarzman Scholarship

Megan Bryn is a 2018 Schwarzman Scholar. She is an international affairs major at West Point. Bryn has focused her academic and leadership development on global affairs and combating terrorism.

As a Division I volleyball player, Bryn embraced the opportunity to empower her teammates to reach their potential on and off the court, and was recognized her junior year as one of the nation’s top student-athletes.

This year she is motivated by a similar desire to bring out the best in others as the B-4 company commander. During a team project for the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment, Bryn analyzed long-term relations among great-powers and briefed policy recommendations for the Secretary of Defense.

Her current research aims to explore the challenges and opportunities of intelligence-sharing and coalition-building and address the potential for more synchronized long-term counter-terrorism strategies. Bryn will serve as a Military Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Army and continue to lead and work at the nexus of intelligence, defense policy and diplomacy.

Netteange (“Nette”) Monaus is a 2018 Schwarzman Scholar. She majors in sociology and French at the U.S. Military Academy. Both of her parents were born in Haiti, and she strives to stay connected to this important part of her history by taking mission trips to Haiti and learning the French and Creole languages.

Monaus organized the West Point Cadet Gospel Choir’s first outreach mission to Haiti, where officers and cadets worked in orphanages, built homes and distributed goods to Haitian families.

As co-creator of the Joint Service Academies Mass Atrocity Prevention Symposium, Monaus also encourages young future officers to realize their responsibility in preventing future atrocities. She hopes to earn a master’s in public policy to equip her with an understanding of how to create policies that will better educate America’s public on past mass atrocities and establish ways the government can prevent such events in the future; eventually, she aims to create a multi-nation atrocity prevention agreement that will hold nations accountable for maintaining peace.

Brad Torpey is a 2018 Schwarzman Scholar. He is a senior at the academy, where he studies economics. He serves as the cadet-in-charge of the Sandhurst competition, which assembles more than 50 international military academies and ROTC programs to compete in a rigorous competition testing physical fitness and military skills.

Torpey served as an intern in the mergers and acquisitions department at Deutsche Bank, where he learned how legal processes and regulations shape the banking industry.

He is a four-year member of West Point’s Model United Nations team, studying and debating policy proposals with international ramifications. He intends to study public policy and law to advocate for human rights at home and abroad.

Danny Nguyen is a 2018 Schwarzman Scholar. He is an American politics major with a minor in applied statistics, and is from Yukon, Oklahoma.

He has written an editorial on refugee policy for Task and Purpose and will be writing an extensive research paper on Latin American refugee policy as a Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress Fellow. Nguyen is also a senior writing fellow and has dedicated more than 60 hours to the West Point Writing Center. He has interned at the U.S. Army War College and the U.S. Agency for International Development, where he learned about U.S. policy toward internally displaced persons. Nguyen will be a transportation officer in the Army, and hopes to earn a master’s in public policy.

To learn more about Schwarzman Scholars, visit https://www.schwarzmanscholars.org.

Anna Sobol Levy Scholarship

Lexie Johnson is a 2018 Anna Sobol Levy Fellow. She is a double major in international relations and Russian language at West Point, with a focus in cyber engineering and cybersecurity. Outside of the classroom, Johnson has presented and competed in the Atlantic Council 9/12 cyber policy competitions in Sydney, Australia; New York City and Washington, D.C.

She has also studied Russian language and international relations in eight eastern European countries. With more than six months of living in Eastern Europe, Johnson has improved her Russian speaking and writing abilities while concurrently studying cybersecurity for West Point. By living with host families in Moldova, Latvia and Georgia, Johnson has grown to understand the people of each region and establish relationships along the way. She will commission as a cyber officer in May of 2018 and continue studies in Israel as an Anna Sobol Levy Fellow.

Scott Buchanan is a 2018 Anna Sobol Levy Fellow.

He is a native of Belmar, New Jersey, and a senior at the academy, where he majors in economics and minors in terrorism studies. Buchanan serves as the co-cadet in charge of the Combatting Terrorism Center at West Point where he oversees the cadets within the terrorism studies minor. He recently received his branch assignment of military intelligence with a branch detail in armor. Since enlisting in the New Jersey Army National Guard as a military police officer and his acceptance to USMA, Buchanan has focused academically on law enforcement policies and counterterrorism. He also has participated in the Department of State’s Countering Violent Extremism Project and interned at FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Buchanan has received the Anna Sobol Levy Foundation Scholarship where he will study government, specializing in counter terrorism and homeland security, at the IDC School in Herzliya, Israel.

Sean O’Brien is a 2018 Anna Sobol Levy Scholar. He is a native of Niagara Falls, New York, and a senior at West Point, where he majors in chemical engineering and minors in terrorism studies. During his time at the academy, O’Brien interned at the U.S. Congress and the Renewable Energy Group. He also started an energy-focused investment portfolio for West Point’s Investment Club. His coursework within his minor on terrorism studies focused on energy infrastructure security policy and the impact of disruptions on the energy market. O’Brien has received the Anna Sobol Levy Foundation Scholarship where he will study at the IDC School in Herzliya, Israel.

To learn more about Anna Sobol Levy program, visit http://annasobollevyfoundation.org.