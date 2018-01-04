West Point Elementary School named National Blue Ribbon School

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

West Point Elementary School children parade through the halls of the school in front of parents and friends Dec. 12 in celebration of receiving the U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon School Award for 2017. The award was given in Washington D.C. in November. This is the first time the elementary school received the award, but the West Point Middle School received the award in 1996 and again in 2011. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed this coveted award on fewer than 8,500 schools in 35 years. The program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap. The award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

The West Point Elementary School was named one of three U.S. Department of Education, Department of the Army Education Activity Schools to receive the National Blue Ribbon School Award Sept. 28, 2017. Killin Elementary School at Camp Foster Marine Corps Base in Okinawa, Japan, and Patch Middle School at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, also received the award.

WPES is among the 342 National Blue Ribbon Schools recognized and students, faculty, staff and parents celebrated Dec. 12 at the school. The award is based on overall academic excellence or their progress in closing the achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Why does West Point equal success, what does success look like every day,” WPES Principal, Denise DeMarco, speaking to her students and parents said. “It looks like student centered learning. It is your faces when you come to school eager to learn. It’s your hard work every day that earned this award. This is very hard to do boys and girls, this is very special, the work of the PTO, volunteers and families, we couldn’t do what we do without the help of everyone standing in this room every day.”

Garrison Commander Col. Andrew Hanson was also on hand to congratulate the students.

“Congratulations to parents, teachers and this amazing faculty,” Hanson said. “This award is special. Our West Point Middle School was awarded the Blue Ribbon Award in 2011. I am very proud of you.”

Part of the summary of the WPES receiving the Blue Ribbon Award by the DoDEA Headquarters spoke about the positive attributes of the WPES.

“West Point Elementary School engages and motivates students and provides a positive environment that supports their academic, social and emotional growth. They recognize that no two students are alike and differentiated learning styles are the norm. Often, student-led learning activities result from interest while the teacher acts as facilitator. Student ownership of their learning is discussed in classrooms and assemblies to remind students of their role in their success.”

