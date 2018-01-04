West Point Visitors Center is open to public

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

The West Point Visitors Center is opened to the public from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The facility is world-class and an incredible ‘Front Door’ to the U.S. Military Academy. Also included in the center is the brand new Army Gift Shop (retail for the Army West Point Athletic Association), the Directorate of Emergency Services Visitor Control Center, the Department of the Army Photo Studio and West Point Tours. The construction of the new Frederic V. Malek West Point Visitors Center officially began June 15, 2016. The newly-renovated $25 million facility was given as a gift-in-kind donation to USMA by the West Point Association of Graduates. This gift was made possible through the generosity of multiple donors, including the lead donor, Frederick V. Malek. Other donors include the West Point classes of 1972, 1973, 1974, 1978, 1984, 1988, 1990, 2004, the estate of Margaret Ann Zipp, the Boeing Company and 3,799 individual donors. The new center is approximately 26,420 square feet with 15,000 square feet of exhibit space. The project includes exhibits highlighting West Point throughout American history and today’s 47-month cadet experience.