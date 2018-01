Designated instructors in a pinch

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

During the Code Red Jan. 4, the entire U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School battalion conducted classes which were Cadet Candidate-led, as most staff & faculty were not present because of the snow storm. USMAPS began classes on Jan. 4, the week prior to USMA beginning classes. (Above) Cadet Candidate Serena May leads a math section through the planned lesson.