Funk notches career-high in loss to Bucknell

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore guard Tommy Funk led the Black Knights with a career-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor during Army West Point Men’s Basketball’s 83-66 loss to the reigning Patriot League champions Bucknell Jan. 5 at Christl Arena. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore guard Tommy Funk led the Black Knights with a career-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor during Army West Point Men’s Basketball’s 83-66 loss to the reigning Patriot League champions Bucknell Jan. 5 at Christl Arena. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Basketball team dropped a 83-66 decision to the reigning Patriot League Champions, Bucknell, Jan. 5 at Christl Arena.

Sophomore guard Tommy Funk led the Black Knights with a career-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor. He chipped in a career-best five makes from behind-the-arc to finish 5-of-7 from long range. The Warrington, Pa., native closed out his night a perfect 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.

The only other cadet-athlete to reach twin figures in the contest was rookie Tucker Blackwell who posted 12 points.

Jordan Fox handed out a game-high seven assists, and shifted into ninth place all-time in program history with 285 helpers.

The junior passed Marcus Nelson’s career total of 280.

On the boards, Matt Wilson pulled down a team-best seven rebounds, while Fox followed closely with six of his own.

The game was close for most of the first half with neither side holding more than a four-point edge until the visitors went on a 6-0 run to take a 24-17 advantage with 7:40 remaining in the opening period.

Army immediately countered, however, with a 10-4 run of its own to cut the deficit to 28-27 with less than four-and-half minutes to play before the break. That rally was highlighted by two of Funk’s five makes from downtown.

From there, Bucknell sparked a combined 26-9 run that began late in the first half and carried over into the first four minutes of the second to extend its lead to 54-34. The Bison were aided by solid shooting early in that second period, going 6-of-7 from the floor and 4-of-5 from deep during that stretch.

Army was never able to recover.

Army highlight and game notes

• Army shot a season-low 37.1 percent (26-of-70) from the floor and converted on just 9-of-25 makes from behind-the-arc for 36.0 percent shooting. The Black Knights did go 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the game.

• Bucknell finished 50.9 percent (29-of-57), 41.2 percent (14-of-34), and 73.3 percent (11-of-15), respectively. The Bison’s 14 buckets from long-range were a season best.

• Funk broke the 20-point plateau for the first time in his career.

• The Warrington, Pa., native set career-bests in points (23), 3-pointers made (five), 3-pointers attempted (seven) and field goals made (eight).

• The Black Knights were limited to a season-low 29 points in the first half.

• Bucknell outrebounded the Black Knights at 39-36.

• Both teams recorded nine steals with Fox matching his career-best effort with a team-high four.

• The Cadets posted 17 assists to just 13 for the Bison.

• Bucknell held the slim edge on points in the paint (30-28), points off turnovers (17-16) and on second-chance points (8-6).

• Both team registered four fast-break points.

• The Bison led for 36:28, while Army was in front for 54 seconds. The game was tied for 2:38.

• There were three tie scores and three lead changes.

• Army held Bucknell’s two best shooters to just a combined 12 points, but allowed four others to reach twin figures. Senior Stephen Brown led the way with a team-best 19 points.