January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

By Robert Lanier Keller Army Community Hospital

More than 80,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with a gynecologic cancer— cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal or vulvar—each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Worldwide, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women and nearly 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the U.S. each year. Yet, cervical cancer is highly preventable because it’s the only cancer with a single known primary cause: human papillomavirus (HPV).

HPV is a very common virus: 80 percent of women are estimated to get HPV at some point in their lives. Many people with HPV don’t know they are infected. Most HPV infections go away on their own without any symptoms or requiring any treatment. However, infection with certain “high-risk” types of HPV may persist in some women, causing the cervix to produce abnormal cells that can eventually develop into cervical cancer.

Two decades ago, there was little understanding of the link between HPV and cervical cancer. Today, there is a growing arsenal of HPV-targeted approaches to preventing cervical cancer. While Pap testing looks for abnormal cervical cells, HPV screening identifies women with the “high-risk,” cancer-causing types HPV infections. HPV testing helps women learn their HPV status, and helps doctors and nurses identify, and keep a closer eye on women who are at greatest risk for cervical disease—enabling monitoring and treatment to be put in place before cervical cancer can ever develop. For women age 30 and older, the Pap and HPV tests together provide the best screening protection against cervical cancer. For young boys and girls, HPV vaccination can prevent future infections of the two most common cancer-causing HPV strains.

So what can you do to prevent cervical cancer?

• Ages 9-26: Consider an HPV vaccine;

• Age 21 and older: Get a regular Pap test;

• Age 30 and older: Ask for an HPV test together with your Pap test.

To raise awareness about cervical cancer and healthy living, Keller Army Community Hospital is proudly participating in Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Get educated about prevention, keep up with your regular well-woman exams, and speak to your PCM about the best cervical cancer protection tools for you.

To schedule an appointment for a Well Woman Examination, call the appointment line at 845-938-7992.