New course ME201 showcases designing solutions

Story and photo by Col. Rich Melnyk Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering

Class of 2020 Cadets Charles Barron, Luke Rose and Anthony Wentz test their small-scale prototype of an unmanned military resupply vehicle. Class of 2020 Cadets Charles Barron, Luke Rose and Anthony Wentz test their small-scale prototype of an unmanned military resupply vehicle.

If the heart of engineering is applying science to solve problems for society, then the cadets, all from the Class of 2020, received the opportunity to be engineers during their very first course in the mechanical engineering program.

Just before the winter break, cadets enrolled in ME201: Introduction to Mechanical Engineering showcased the results of their hard work designing solutions to problems. ME201 is a new course introduced this fall that challenged cadets to design, build and test real-world devices.

Cadets enrolled in the course learned how to define and understand a problem, analyze the best way to solve the problem, and then design and implement a solution.

They tackled either a problem affecting Soldiers, one affecting people in underdeveloped countries, or a military resupply vehicle to help units avoid improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The designs ranged from round counters for M4 and M240 weapons, an early warning device for patrol bases, water purification systems, energy harvesting devices to heat casualty detection systems.

Students in the course learned to visualize and analyze 3-D objects using the software tool Solidworks. They used these models to print components with a 3-D printer and cut materials with an automated laser cutter.

Teams also incorporated Arduino, an inexpensive micro-computer to process input from sensors and control parts of their design.

The course also emphasized teamwork and technical communications, with cadets working in teams of three to four and presenting their results to various groups.

At the end of the semester, the teams presented the results of their design process and demonstrated how their prototype worked in a format similar to what they will see in two years during Projects Day during their capstone design experience.

The cadets in this course will be able to apply what they learned about problem-solving throughout the mechanical engineering curriculum as well as in their roles as engineers and Army leaders.