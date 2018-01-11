Women’s Track and Field starts season strong

By Ana Garrigo Army Athletic Communications

Senior Carrie Wasdyke finished in the top 10 for Army West Point in the shot put, placing ninth with a distance of 12.11 meters at the Wagner Invitational Jan. 5 on Staten Island. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Track and Field team started the 2018 season strong at the Wagner Invitational Jan. 5 on Staten Island.

Army Head Coach Mike Smith

“Today’s meet was a good rust buster for our men’s and women’s teams,” Head Coach Mike Smith said. “We only brought half of our team today because the winter storm wreaked havoc on a lot of travel plans and we weren’t able to get everybody back in time to compete today.

“The people we did bring did a nice job of competing. We had some improvements and some breakthroughs. Now we can collect the rest of our team and return to our normal rhythm and routine.

“I thought one of the real bright spots today was Asia Chen. She ran a nice hurdle prelim race and then a pretty big personal best in the final. We thought she would be a solid hurdler by season’s end, but she may be better than we thought given today’s performance.

“There were plenty of solid marks from other areas as well. In the end, we accomplished the goal of getting back into the competitive element and now we can focus on the tough work ahead of getting ready for the championship season. We will split the team between the Texas A&M Ted Nelson Invitational next weekend, and the Albany Great Dane Invitational here on Staten Island. We get back to work tomorrow.”

Army highlights and game notes

Track events

• Army took three of the top 10 spots in the one-mile run. Abby Halbrook placed sixth with a time of 5:05.92. Samantha Coletti clocked in at 5:06.92 which was good for seventh place, and Kate Sanborn rounded off the top 10 with a time of 5:10.73.

• Asia Chen placed second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.07.

• Isabel Olds clocked in at 1:27.65 in the 500 meter dash, coming in at 15th place.

• The Black Knights took six of the top 11 spots in the women’s 800-meter dash. Halbrook placed fourth with a time of 2:18.61, while Sanborn was close behind in fifth with a time of 2:20.55. Coletti clocked in at 2:21.56 which was good for seventh place. Morgan Chewning-Kulick (2:23.49) took ninth, Monika Shimko (2:24.07) placed 10th, and Haley Watson (2:24.33) finished in 11th.

• Yasheika Beckaroo placed fifth in the women’s 200-meter dash, timing in at 25.79 seconds.

• Bethany Nunnery closed out the top 20 in the 3000-meter run with a time of 10:50.14.

• The 4×400 team of Chen, Hannah Deines, Emma Record, and Watson, placed seventh in that event with a time of 4:08.72.

Field events

• Carrie Wasdyke finished in the top 10 for Army in the shot put, placing ninth with a distance of 12.11 meters.

• In the weigh throw, Kamryn Brinson took fourth place overall, claiming that spot with a distance of 16.21 meters.

• In the pole vault, Army took three of the top 10 spots. Maddie Schneider placed fourth with a height of 3.30m. Amanda Mohr and Abby Vorhaus tied for ninth with a height of 3 meters.

• Olivia Gervan tied for fourth in the women’s high jump with a height of 1.60 meters.