Annual refresher on SHARP, drug/alcohol, suicide prevention

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Dan Toohey, U.S. Army Garrison West Point sexual assault response coordinator, helps faciliate an educational training course on sexual assault, drugs, alcohol and what victims of sexual assault can do whether they are civilian or military Jan. 10 at Eisenhower Hall. Dan Toohey, U.S. Army Garrison West Point sexual assault response coordinator, helps faciliate an educational training course on sexual assault, drugs, alcohol and what victims of sexual assault can do whether they are civilian or military Jan. 10 at Eisenhower Hall.

The annual Drug, Alcohol/SHARP and Suicide Prevention training was the subject of the Jan. 10 refresher course at Eisenhower Hall. The purpose of the refresher course is to make people aware of the dangers of substance abuse and sexual harassment and assault and that there are resources at West Point that will help those in need to not only be aware, but also there are many resources that are here to help.

Christine Cincotta, a social worker and employee assistant at the Army Substance Abuse Program, spoke about drugs, including marijuana, which, although legalized in many states, can still be dangerous.

“Marijuana is not something that will show up on a breathalyzer test,” Cincotta said. “What is important to realize is that it doesn’t take much. Marijuana can cause anxiety, paranoia and increase blood pressure, and it can make you feel like you are having coronary problems.”

Cincotta said that in her position, she sees people with substance abuse problems and assists with just about anything people may be going through, such as difficulties of life transitions.

“People who are dealing with loss, depression or financial issues,” Cincotta explained. “Even if you have a teenager, not a bad teenager, just a teenager and you need help or suggestions, that is what I do and that is what I am here for. I also work with those who are having issues with alcohol and drug problems.”

Dan Toohey, U.S. Army Garrison West Point sexual assault response coordinator and former police detective in the special victims unit, spoke about what is considered sexual harassment and sexual assault. He discussed what is considered sexual harassment, assault, affirmative consent as opposed to assumed consent and online behavior.

“Sexual harassment is gender discrimination and includes unwelcomed sexual advances, requests for sexual favors and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature,” Toohey said. “Placing your hand on a co-worker’s shoulder for example is a form of sexual harassment especially if you can see she or he is uncomfortable.

“Sexual assault is a crime and is defined as intentional sexual contact characterized by the use of force, threats, intimidation or abuse of authority or when the victim does not or cannot consent,” Toohey added.

Sexual assault includes rape, aggravated sexual contact, abusive sexual contact, forcible sex or attempts to commit these offenses.

Most sexual assaults are more likely to be committed by an acquaintance or someone known, marital rape or drug-facilitated rape. Less common are stranger rapes, gang and multiple rapes. Drug-facilitated assault is believed to be increasing.

An affirmative consent is positive, conscious and voluntary, demonstrates willingness and is freely spoken, in other words, if told no or stop, then stop. An affirmative consent is revocable at any time and is the responsibility of both partners.

Consent means a freely given agreement to the conduct at issue. An expression of lack of consent through words or conduct means there is no consent; a lack of verbal or physical resistance or submission or placing a person in fear also does not constitute consent. Previous dating or social or sexual relationships by itself or the way a person is dressed also does not mean consent and should not be considered assumed consent.

It is considered sexual assault if a person knows or reasonably should know that the other person is asleep, unconscious, or otherwise unaware that a sexual act is occurring; or when the other person is incapable of consenting due to drugs or alcohol, mental disease or defect, physical disability especially when that condition is known.

Toohey also spoke about reporting sexual harassment and assault in a restrictive or nonrestrictive reporting.

“With an unrestricted report, a victim has access to medical, advocacy, legal and counseling services, command support and you can receive protective order. In an unrestricted report, more people will know about the sexual assault, investigation may be intrusive and difficult and you cannot change to a restricted report,” Toohey said.

In a restricted report, you can receive all that of an unrestricted report with access to medical, advocacy, legal and counseling services, but you control the release of personal information and you can change to unrestricted report at any time. However, the alleged offender will not be held accountable, you are ineligible for expedited transfer or reassignment, there is no command support and you cannot receive a protective order.

Substance abuse, sexual harassment and assault restrict military cohesiveness and productivity in the workplace. It’s a place where everyone should be treated as valued personnel. Education and awareness help eliminate restrictive attitudes and behaviors that deter from the mission.

For more information or to inquire about a sexual harassment or assault or substance abuse incident, you can contact any of the SHARP contact information below or graphic to the far left:

• USMA SHARP Program Manager—Samantha Ross;

• West Point Garrison SARC—Dan Toohey, 845-038-5657 or 24/7 cell 914-382-8180;

• USCC SARC—Capt. Kathryn Hermon at 845-938-7479;

• Keller Army Community Hospital SARC—Tia Moore at 845-938-3176;

• USMA Victim Advocate—Kerry Dunham at 845-938-3532;

• USMAPS Victim Advocate—Joshua Salisbury at 845-938-1938.

• West Point Hotline—Call 845-659-7467 any time after hours.