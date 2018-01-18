Celebrating 500th Night: USMA Class of 2019 celebrates 500 days before graduation

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 had it’s 500th Night Weekend Banquet Jan. 13, celebrating 500 nights until graduation from West Point. The USMA Class of 2019 prepares to eat it’s dinner during the 500th Night Weekend Banquet inside Washington Hall. Photo by Michael Lopex/DPTMS VID The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 had it’s 500th Night Weekend Banquet Jan. 13, celebrating 500 nights until graduation from West Point. The USMA Class of 2019 prepares to eat it’s dinner during the 500th Night Weekend Banquet inside Washington Hall. Photo by Michael Lopex/DPTMS VID USMA Class of 1982 graduate and Johnson & Johnson Chairman of the Board and CEO Alex Gorsky was the night’s keynote speaker. See Page 3 for the 500th Night story. Photo by Michael Lopex/DPTMS VID USMA Class of 1982 graduate and Johnson & Johnson Chairman of the Board and CEO Alex Gorsky was the night’s keynote speaker. See Page 3 for the 500th Night story. Photo by Michael Lopex/DPTMS VID Cadets ham it up, including Class of 2019 Class President Tony Smith (at the right), while socializing before the beginning of the 500th Night Weekend Banquet Jan. 13 in Washington Hall. Photo by Michael Lopex/DPTMS VID Cadets ham it up, including Class of 2019 Class President Tony Smith (at the right), while socializing before the beginning of the 500th Night Weekend Banquet Jan. 13 in Washington Hall. Photo by Michael Lopex/DPTMS VID

The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 is looking forward to graduation, even though it is still a long wait—or short one depending on how you look at it—and celebrated with the annual 500th Night Weekend Banquet at Washington Hall Jan. 13.

“I have an app,” Class of 2019 Cadet Sultan Alwoseamev said. “I used it in high school and when I was in college for two years before coming to West Point, so I’ve been counting. We have a little more than 480 days.”

Alwoseamev, who is Saudi Arabian, came with longtime friend, Michelle Cioffbletti, who is from New York.

“We have known each other for years, but I wasn’t able to go to the Yearling banquet,” Cioffbletti said. “But this is great. I’m meeting a lot of great people from all over. It’s a nice experience to meet people who are different and have different cultures.”

Class of 2019 Cadet John Fulton said he is counting the days to graduation. Fulton brought his longtime girlfriend Hanna Booher who came from Texas just for this occasion. She also went with Fulton to the Yearling banquet. The two are from Houston.

“It’s been good here, I have a good group of friends. Fulton said. “I’m hoping to go into the quartermaster branch or engineering depending on how my class rank works.”

Booher said they see each other about every four months

The festivities began with several receiving lines, which the cadets learned about from the cadet hostess during the beginning of their cadet careers. Cadets are introduced to command, faculty and guest speaker Alex Gorsky, a USMA Class of 1982 graduate.

After the formalities were over, the cadets enjoyed time to talk, snack, imbibe in soft drinks and take selfies or pictures of groups with cadets in their grays and their dates who looked as if they just stepped out of the pages of Vogue magazine.

As is usual in military formal events, the banquet began with several toasts, toasts to the President of the United States, to the United States Army, to the U.S. Military Academy, to their guests, and to the Class of 2019 by Class President Tony Smith, and one silent toast to fallen comrades where all eyes turn to a small table with an empty chair and a place setting.

Gorsky, alumn of West Point and chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, was the guest speaker.

“Only 500 days to graduation,” Gorsky began. “It may seem like an eternity, but believe me, these next months will be some of the most challenging, but also rewarding in your life, So, savor every moment as you prepare to join the Long Gray Line.”

Gorsky said the academy produced the architect and builder of the Panama Canal. It graduated courageous explorers who opened the Wild West and 150 years later, we went to the moon.

“In 500 days, you will join their ranks,” he added.

Gorsky also had some sound advice for the Class of 2019.

“Technology is going to change every aspect of society, our economy and how we wage war and maintain peace,” Gorsky explained. “Technology is the game changer today and will be far into the future. It’s not the hardware or software itself, it’s the strategic advantage it delivers, helping leaders stay ahead of the pack, see around corners and avoid mistakes.”

Gorsky also said to always continue learning and widen their educational horizons. And while technology and the world around them is likely to change dramatically, one thing won’t change—the need for values and value-based leadership. Keep their moral compass close.

“And finally, take care of yourself,” Gorsky said. “By now, you have learned a lot about fitness, wellness and healthy lifestyle practices here at the academy. But just as learning should be a lifelong pursuit, staying fit is a critical life and leadership skill that should stay with you here at West Point, in the Army, in life, for your family and your future. So, the day after graduation, take a break and then get back on it. You will never regret staying in shape. Five-hundred days until you join the ranks.”