Herman leads Army in finals of West Point Open

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore Elliott Herman turned in Army West Point Gymnastics team’s highest individual finish, placing second on the still rings, at the final day of the annual West Point Open Jan. 13 at Christl Arena. Photo by Cordell Hoffer Sophomore Elliott Herman turned in Army West Point Gymnastics team’s highest individual finish, placing second on the still rings, at the final day of the annual West Point Open Jan. 13 at Christl Arena. Photo by Cordell Hoffer

Sophomore Elliott Herman turned in Army West Point Gymnastics team’s highest individual finish, placing second on the still rings, at the final day of the annual West Point Open Jan. 13 at Christl Arena.

Army highlights and meet notes

• One of three Black Knights to medal (top six in each of the six individual events), Herman recorded a score of 13.35, just shy of the winning mark of 13.50 authored by William & Mary’s Jeremiah McReynolds.

• Herman bettered his score that he posted in Friday night’s prelims (12.8) as he tied for the final eighth spot for Jan. 13’s individual finals

Nick McAfee and Nathan Goff rounded out Army’s medal winners placing fourth (13.35) and fifth (13.25), respectively, on parallel bars.

• They tied for the final eight spot on Jan. 12 with identical scores of 13.25.

How it happened

• Also competing were Seth Cannon on floor exercise (13.05), Taka Giese on still rings (12.90), Alex Tombrink on high bar (11.20) and Ryan Wilson on vault (13.45), who just missed medalist contention.

• Penn State, who won the team title Friday, claimed four champions with Brennan Pantazis claiming two titles (floor, 14.25) and parallel bar (13.90), along with Stephen Nedorosci on pommel horse (15.00) and Michael Burns, high bar (13.55).

• Tanner West of Navy captured vault (14.1) with McReynolds of William & Mary taking still rings (13.5).

Up next

• The Black Knights will travel to No. 7 Penn State Saturday for their annual head-to-head competition. The meet begins at 4 p.m.