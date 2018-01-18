Men’s Basketball holds on, defeats Navy
The Army West Point Men’s Basketball team took the first meeting of the season against its rival Sunday afternoon, defeating Navy 64-62 in Annapolis, Maryland.
The Midshipmen made things interesting late though, cutting a 10-point deficit with 36 seconds remaining down to a two-point shortfall with two ticks left.
Fortunately, the Black Knights were able to hold on for their third-straight win at Alumni Hall and sixth victory on the road in the last eight meetings with the Midshipmen.
The Cadets held a 12-point lead at the break, but quickly saw that dwindled down to six after the Mids started the second half on a 6-0 run.
Army ended that rally with a Jordan Fox 3-pointer before sparking a small 8-0 run of its own to push the lead back to double digits at 43-29 with 16:20 left to play.
Army maintained that double-figure advantage for the next six minutes until Navy used a 14-6 run to pull within 54-48 with 4:15 remaining. 12 of those 14 points came from the free-throw line, including six straight.
The Black Knights ended that rally with six consecutive points over a two-and-a-half-minute span to create a 60-48 gap between the teams with 1:02 on the clock.
But Navy wasn’t done just yet. The Midshipmen closed the game on a 14-4 run to make things exciting late. During that stretch, Cam Davis hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to cut a five-point deficit down to two.
Army was then able to inbound the ball, avoiding the foul, to run out the clock and halt Navy’s rally.
Alex King registered a team-high 17 points after finishing 7-of-10 from the floor. The freshman added 3-of-4 makes from behind-the-arc to tie his career-best. He closed out his night with four rebounds.
Joining him in double digits were Tommy Funk and Fox with 12 and 11 points, respectively. On the boards it was first-year player Babacar Thiombane, who pulled down a team-best six rebounds.
Funk handed out a game-high five assists, while also matching Thiombane with a team-high two steals.
Army highlights and game notes
• Army led wire-to-wire in the contest.
• The Black Knights concluded their three-game week with a perfect 3-0 record.
• Army’s three-straight wins marks the fourth time during head coach Jimmy Allen’s two-year tenure that the Black Knights achieved that feat.
• Army held Navy to just 23 points in the opening half, which was the Black Knights’ second-best defensive opening period of the year (20 points allowed vs. John Jay). Those 23 points also marked the Mids second-worst scoring half of the year (16 points scored against Pennsylvania).
• The Cadets finished shooting 52.3 percent (23-of-44) from the floor and 38.9 percent (7-of-18) from long range. The Black Knights struggled from the line a little converting on just 11-of-20 attempts from the charity stripe.
• The Mids closed out their night at 32.2 percent (19-of-59), 18.2 percent (4-of-22) and 90.9 percent (20-of-22), respectively.
• Matt Wilson finished the game with five points, which puts him at exactly 500 for his career.
• Navy outrebounded its opponent, 41-28, including a 19-5 edge on the offensive glass.
• Army recorded 28 points from inside the paint to 22 for Navy.
• Both teams notched 17 points from turnovers, while the Mids held the slim advantage on second-chance points (13-6) and fast-break points (6-5).
• The Army bench outscored the Navy bench, 31-23.
• Army posted its largest lead in the game at 33-18 with 1:18 remaining in the opening half after Luke Morrison drained his only points of the game from behind-the-arc.
• The Mids outscored the Cadets 39-29 in the second half.
A game of runs
• There were multiple key runs throughout the contest.
• Just three-and-a-half minutes into the game, Army sparked an 18-8 run, 10 of those points coming from the hands of King, to create a 20-10 gap between the teams with 7:46 left to play in the opening period.
• The Mids answered with seven-straight of their own to pull within three but King and Fox ended that rally with back-to-back treys to spark another 13-1 run by the visitors to register the game’s largest lead at 33-18.
• Navy then started the second half scoring six-straight points to cut a 12-point halftime deficit down to six early. Army would respond though, netting the next eight points to push the lead back to twin figures.
• With it a 48-34 Army edge midway through the half, Navy rattled off a 14-6 run that pulled the home team within six with four minutes to play. 12 of those 14 points were scored at the free throw line.
• Six-straight then from the Black Knights made it a 60-48 ballgame with 1:02 remaining.
• Navy had one last rally in it, closing the game on a 14-4 run over the final minute.