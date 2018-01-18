Men’s Basketball holds on, defeats Navy

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Freshman forward Alex King sparked Army West Point Men's Basketball's offense by scoring a team-high 17 points during the Black Knights 64-62 victory over Navy Sunday in Annapolis, Md. Guards sophomore Tommy Funk and junior Jordan Fox scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, during the win for Army. Photo Provided by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Basketball team took the first meeting of the season against its rival Sunday afternoon, defeating Navy 64-62 in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Midshipmen made things interesting late though, cutting a 10-point deficit with 36 seconds remaining down to a two-point shortfall with two ticks left.

Fortunately, the Black Knights were able to hold on for their third-straight win at Alumni Hall and sixth victory on the road in the last eight meetings with the Midshipmen.

The Cadets held a 12-point lead at the break, but quickly saw that dwindled down to six after the Mids started the second half on a 6-0 run.

Army ended that rally with a Jordan Fox 3-pointer before sparking a small 8-0 run of its own to push the lead back to double digits at 43-29 with 16:20 left to play.

Army maintained that double-figure advantage for the next six minutes until Navy used a 14-6 run to pull within 54-48 with 4:15 remaining. 12 of those 14 points came from the free-throw line, including six straight.

The Black Knights ended that rally with six consecutive points over a two-and-a-half-minute span to create a 60-48 gap between the teams with 1:02 on the clock.

But Navy wasn’t done just yet. The Midshipmen closed the game on a 14-4 run to make things exciting late. During that stretch, Cam Davis hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to cut a five-point deficit down to two.

Army was then able to inbound the ball, avoiding the foul, to run out the clock and halt Navy’s rally.

Alex King registered a team-high 17 points after finishing 7-of-10 from the floor. The freshman added 3-of-4 makes from behind-the-arc to tie his career-best. He closed out his night with four rebounds.

Joining him in double digits were Tommy Funk and Fox with 12 and 11 points, respectively. On the boards it was first-year player Babacar Thiombane, who pulled down a team-best six rebounds.

Funk handed out a game-high five assists, while also matching Thiombane with a team-high two steals.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army led wire-to-wire in the contest.

• The Black Knights concluded their three-game week with a perfect 3-0 record.

• Army’s three-straight wins marks the fourth time during head coach Jimmy Allen’s two-year tenure that the Black Knights achieved that feat.

• Army held Navy to just 23 points in the opening half, which was the Black Knights’ second-best defensive opening period of the year (20 points allowed vs. John Jay). Those 23 points also marked the Mids second-worst scoring half of the year (16 points scored against Pennsylvania).

• The Cadets finished shooting 52.3 percent (23-of-44) from the floor and 38.9 percent (7-of-18) from long range. The Black Knights struggled from the line a little converting on just 11-of-20 attempts from the charity stripe.

• The Mids closed out their night at 32.2 percent (19-of-59), 18.2 percent (4-of-22) and 90.9 percent (20-of-22), respectively.

• Matt Wilson finished the game with five points, which puts him at exactly 500 for his career.

• Navy outrebounded its opponent, 41-28, including a 19-5 edge on the offensive glass.

• Army recorded 28 points from inside the paint to 22 for Navy.

• Both teams notched 17 points from turnovers, while the Mids held the slim advantage on second-chance points (13-6) and fast-break points (6-5).

• The Army bench outscored the Navy bench, 31-23.

• Army posted its largest lead in the game at 33-18 with 1:18 remaining in the opening half after Luke Morrison drained his only points of the game from behind-the-arc.

• The Mids outscored the Cadets 39-29 in the second half.

A game of runs

• There were multiple key runs throughout the contest.

• Just three-and-a-half minutes into the game, Army sparked an 18-8 run, 10 of those points coming from the hands of King, to create a 20-10 gap between the teams with 7:46 left to play in the opening period.

• The Mids answered with seven-straight of their own to pull within three but King and Fox ended that rally with back-to-back treys to spark another 13-1 run by the visitors to register the game’s largest lead at 33-18.

• Navy then started the second half scoring six-straight points to cut a 12-point halftime deficit down to six early. Army would respond though, netting the next eight points to push the lead back to twin figures.

• With it a 48-34 Army edge midway through the half, Navy rattled off a 14-6 run that pulled the home team within six with four minutes to play. 12 of those 14 points were scored at the free throw line.

• Six-straight then from the Black Knights made it a 60-48 ballgame with 1:02 remaining.

• Navy had one last rally in it, closing the game on a 14-4 run over the final minute.