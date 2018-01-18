Superintendent updates faculty, staff at semi-annual town hall

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. began his semi-annual town hall speech Jan. 11 at Robinson Auditorium on the status of West Point by congratulating the U.S. Military Academy cadet athletes for their great performance for the year, including winning the Army-Navy Football game for the second straight year. “I am the Superintendent that saw the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy come back to West Point for the first time since 1996,” Caslen said. He also congratulated the two cadets who received the Rhodes and Marshall Scholarships and the seven cadets who won either the Anna Sobol Levy or the Schwarzman Scholarships. Caslen spoke about the mission of developing leaders of character and instilling honor to develop as a leader. “You can be the most physical or the smartest, but whenever you fail in character, you fail in leadership,” Caslen said. Caslen also reiterated that West Point needs to develop its leaders to lead in diverse organizations, but know how to, through leadership, build inclusive teams, where everybody, regardless of their ethnicity, race, gender or sexual orientation is valued and respected, and feel they’re a contributing members to the organization. During the Superintendent’s tenure here, he oversaw the completion to the long-planned Malek Visitors Center, a state-of-the-art building that speaks to and about West Point. During the town hall, he talked about more building plans, including renovating barracks and improving processes to build, plan, develop and maintain high-quality facilities, information technology, utilities and other infrastructure, which continues to promote excellence in the West Point program.